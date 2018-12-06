Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Dec 6

Singapore tells Malaysia to stop maritime intrusions; KL asserts port limits are within its waters
Singapore told Malaysia yesterday to stop its "provocative intrusions" into the Republic's territorial waters off Tuas as the disagreements between the two countries appeared to sharpen.
175 food poisoning cases linked to 4 events held at Mandarin Orchard’s grand ballroom
Mandarin Orchard Hotel has been instructed to suspend the banquet kitchen serving its grand ballroom after 175 people attending four different events at the same venue fell ill with food poisoning.
Kaplan told to stop offering some SkillsFuture courses after trainers flout assessment guidelines
A division of private school Kaplan Singapore has been told to stop offering some of its courses accredited under the Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications system from Nov 30, after some trainers were found to have flouted SkillsFuture Singapore's guidelines on assessment practices.
Bush hailed at funeral as US ‘soldier-statesman,’ master of civility
The late President George H.W. Bush was hailed at his state funeral on Wednesday as a World War Two hero, Cold War veteran and architect of a US victory against Iraq, who went on to represent a bygone era of civility in American politics.
War on diabetes will have effect on 'innocent' bystanders
The Ministry of Health wants the public's take on a series of proposed tough actions to reduce the high sugar intake here: banning high-sugar drinks, taxing them, not allowing them to be advertised, and insisting that the drinks display prominently a label to show if the contents are healthy.
NEA destroys 100 mosquito breeding habitats at Bedok dengue cluster
A total of 100 mosquito breeding habitats in the Bedok Reservoir area have been found and destroyed, said a National Environment Agency spokesman.
Mustafa Centre boss being sued by sons of dad's partner
The man behind the iconic Mustafa Centre, Mr Mustaq Ahmad, who is currently battling his half-siblings in a high-stakes lawsuit, is facing another legal fight - from one half of the famed brand name Mohamed Mustafa & Samsuddin.
Security and retail industries getting ready for stricter rules on NRIC data next September
In preparation for stricter rules to protect NRIC data next September, the Security Association of Singapore will launch a guide to explain the rules.
American priest arrested in the Philippines for alleged sexual abuse of up to 50 boys
A 77-year-old American priest was arrested in the Philippines on Wednesday for allegedly molesting dozens of boys while serving for over three decades at a church in Biliran province, south of Manila.
Zul Sutan, frontman of local rock band Tania, dies aged 61
Singapore singer and guitarist Zul Sutan, a live music performer for more than four decades, died at National University Hospital on Wednesday. He was 61.