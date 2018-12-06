Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Dec 6

Singapore tells Malaysia to stop maritime intrusions; KL asserts port limits are within its waters



Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan stressed that there was an urgent need to avoid escalating tensions on the ground and to comply with international law. ST PHOTO: TK RAJU



Singapore told Malaysia yesterday to stop its "provocative intrusions" into the Republic's territorial waters off Tuas as the disagreements between the two countries appeared to sharpen.

175 food poisoning cases linked to 4 events held at Mandarin Orchard’s grand ballroom



MOH, NEA and AVA said in a joint statement that they are investigating the outbreak of gastroenteritis, which has been traced to food prepared at Mandarin Orchard on Sunday and later eaten by those affected. PHOTO: MANDARIN ORCHARD SINGAPORE



Mandarin Orchard Hotel has been instructed to suspend the banquet kitchen serving its grand ballroom after 175 people attending four different events at the same venue fell ill with food poisoning.

Kaplan told to stop offering some SkillsFuture courses after trainers flout assessment guidelines



Kaplan Singapore chief operating officer and provost Rhys Johnson said Kaplan Professional has put in extra measures, including stepping up the frequency of unannounced classroom visits by staff. All trainers will also have to undergo additional compulsory training on assessment conduct, training delivery and professional conduct. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



A division of private school Kaplan Singapore has been told to stop offering some of its courses accredited under the Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications system from Nov 30, after some trainers were found to have flouted SkillsFuture Singapore's guidelines on assessment practices.

Bush hailed at funeral as US ‘soldier-statesman,’ master of civility



US President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush walk over to greet US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and other former presidents and their spouses at the start of the state funeral for his father at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, US, on Dec 5, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



The late President George H.W. Bush was hailed at his state funeral on Wednesday as a World War Two hero, Cold War veteran and architect of a US victory against Iraq, who went on to represent a bygone era of civility in American politics.

War on diabetes will have effect on 'innocent' bystanders



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



The Ministry of Health wants the public's take on a series of proposed tough actions to reduce the high sugar intake here: banning high-sugar drinks, taxing them, not allowing them to be advertised, and insisting that the drinks display prominently a label to show if the contents are healthy.

NEA destroys 100 mosquito breeding habitats at Bedok dengue cluster



There are 17 active dengue clusters across Singapore as of Dec 5, 2018, with the largest being the Bedok Reservoir cluster. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



A total of 100 mosquito breeding habitats in the Bedok Reservoir area have been found and destroyed, said a National Environment Agency spokesman.

Mustafa Centre boss being sued by sons of dad's partner



The man behind Mustafa Centre, Mr Mustaq Ahmad, is facing a legal battle with the sons of the late Mr Samsuddin Ahmad over the alleged share dilution of the business Mohamed Mustafa & Samsuddin that has shrunk the Samsuddin estate's portion from 50 per cent to 15 per cent. ST FILE PHOTO



The man behind the iconic Mustafa Centre, Mr Mustaq Ahmad, who is currently battling his half-siblings in a high-stakes lawsuit, is facing another legal fight - from one half of the famed brand name Mohamed Mustafa & Samsuddin.

Security and retail industries getting ready for stricter rules on NRIC data next September



Under the Personal Data Protection Act, it will be illegal for organisations to collect, use or disclose the NRIC numbers of individuals as well as make copies of the card or retain them after Sept 1, 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



In preparation for stricter rules to protect NRIC data next September, the Security Association of Singapore will launch a guide to explain the rules.

American priest arrested in the Philippines for alleged sexual abuse of up to 50 boys



Kenneth Hendricks, a 77-year-old American priest, allegedly molested dozens of boys while serving for over three decades at a church in Biliran province, south of Manila. PHOTO: PHILIPPINE BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION



A 77-year-old American priest was arrested in the Philippines on Wednesday for allegedly molesting dozens of boys while serving for over three decades at a church in Biliran province, south of Manila.

Zul Sutan, frontman of local rock band Tania, dies aged 61



Singapore singer and guitarist Zul Sutan died in NUH, aged 61. PHOTO: ST FILE



Singapore singer and guitarist Zul Sutan, a live music performer for more than four decades, died at National University Hospital on Wednesday. He was 61.

