Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Dec 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Dec 5.
Cross Island MRT Line to run directly under Central Catchment Nature Reserve
MOT said the direct alignment will have tunnels going 70m below the nature reserve.
Jokowi a deft hand at domestic politics and global affairs named The Straits Times Asian of the Year 2019
Indonesia's seventh and current president has been a unifying figure in an age of chaos and disruption.
Pisa report: Students' fear of failure tied to focus on results
Observers note that a student's sense of self-worth and confidence is often influenced by how well he does academically.
Cross Island Line: Nature groups worry move may influence other future projects
The decision on whether the Cross Island Line will go under or around Singapore's largest nature reserve was six years in the making.
Google explains ban on political ads regulated under Pofma code of conduct in e-mail to SDP
SDP had earlier likened the move to a ban on freedom of speech.
Legal experts summoned by Democrats call Trump actions impeachable
His actions to prod Ukraine to pursue investigations that could benefit him politically represent impeachable offenses, constitutional law experts testified.
Election next week may be Britain's most unpredictable
The chief reason for the difficulty in gauging the results is the unprecedented volatility of the electorate.
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
His two siblings argued that the purchase of a shophouse in Keong Saik Road was made with family funds but the judge found such monies didn't exist.
Six SPH productions highlighted as quality public service broadcast programmes
They include A Day In The Kitchen, a video series which documents what happens behind-the-scenes at restaurants and hawker stalls.
SEA Games: Team Singapore reap 10 golds from five sports in a single day
It includes the haul in the swimming pool by the three Quah siblings - Ting Wen, Zheng Wen and Jing Wen - who all struck gold in Games record times.