Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Dec 20

Taxi and private-hire car associations recommend integrated travel app, seek use of bus lanes and stops
The National Taxi Association and the National Private Hire Vehicles Association said that their proposals for the Land Transport Master Plan 2040 seek to improve the livelihoods and work environment for taxi and private-hire car drivers.
Bomb hoax, car breakdowns, rampant queue-cutting all add to last weekend's Causeway jams
Commuters should continue to expect heavy traffic from Friday till New Year's Day at both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, especially on the weekends, and checks against potential threats will be stepped up during the festive period, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.
US stocks end sharply lower after Fed rate hike, Dow down 1.5%
Wall Street stocks tumbled after the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates while pledging a cautious approach to additional interest rate hikes next year.
US President Donald Trump starts withdrawal of US forces from Syria, claims victory
News of a full withdrawal drew immediate criticism from some of the president’s fellow Republicans, who said that leaving strengthened the hand of Russia and Iran, which supported Syrian President Bashar al Assad.
Gay parents seeking to adopt their kids may find it harder to prove they did not intend to violate policy against same-sex families: Desmond Lee
“We will review our adoption laws and related policies, to see if they should be amended and further strengthened,” said Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee.
Chendol and other culture 'wars'
A common history dating back to the 13th century explains the similarities in dance, food and culture among Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.
Causes Week 2018: Using sports for good, teen rebel learns to channel his energy
Boxer Muhamad Ridhwan's The Chosen Wan Cares Programme helps Mohammed Narish Mohamed Noh discover his boxing potential.
Washington attorney-general sues Facebook for failing to protect users' data in Cambridge Analytica scandal
Facebook could be levied a civil penalty of US$5,000 (S$6,800) per violation of the region's consumer protection law, or potentially close to US$1.7 billion, if penalised for each consumer affected.
Hunky male leads in Crazy Rich Asians upends film stereotypes of emasculated Asian men, says Joan Chen
"I love the fact that it has hunky, good-looking Asian guys. Asian guys in American films are so emasculated, playing the nerd or the evil guy," said actress, director, writer and producer Joan Chen.
Sammi Cheng, Stanley Kwan reunite 13 years after Everlasting Regret for First Night Nerves
After going through a dark period, Sammi Cheng is back in the spotlight - playing a former top actress in First Night Nerves.