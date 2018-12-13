Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Dec 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Dec 13.

British PM Theresa May wins confidence vote but vows to quit after Brexit



British PM Theresa May won a vote of confidence in her leadership of the Conservative Party, with Tory members of Parliament backing her by 200 to 117 in the secret ballot. PHOTO: AFP



Tory members of Parliament backed British PM Theresa May by 200 to 117 in the secret ballot. The pound, which had risen in advance of the vote, pared gains because of the tighter-than-expected margin of victory.

Teen who killed Anthony Ler's wife gets clemency after 17 years in jail



Ler at Ms Leong's wake. He was hanged in December 2002 for abetment of murder. PHOTO: ST FILE



Now 32, his release is subject to conditions, such as curfew hours and electronic monitoring, and he will continue to get rehabilitative support to aid his reintegration into society, the Ministry of Home Affairs told The Straits Times.

Egg prices soar as Malaysia looks to limit exports



A worker at a chicken egg processing factory in Kuching. Malaysian Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Monday that the country was looking into limiting, or stopping, the export of eggs to ensure sufficient supply for the domestic market. PHOTO: BERNAMA



There is likely to be no respite from the price increases for eggs any time soon, with a major supplier to Singapore warning that exports may be restricted.

New landing system doesn't impose new height restrictions: Experts



In the video, Mr Loke insisted that Singapore's plans for the Seletar ILS would mean that Pasir Gudang Port would encounter higher risks due to the height restrictions. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Experts weighing in on Singapore's plans to introduce a new landing system for Seletar Airport said that this will not affect the current height restrictions for planes coming in. Neither will it hamper the development of Johor's Pasir Gudang Port.

Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen given 3 years in prison, blames 'blind loyalty'



As part of the sentence, the judge ordered Michael Cohen to forfeit US$500,000 (S$680,000) and pay restitution of nearly US$1.4 million. PHOTO: REUTERS



The sentencing capped a stunning about-face by a lawyer who once said he would “take a bullet” for the US president.

Why no mobile tap and ride?





ST ILLUSTRATION : CEL GULAPA



It is time that the Singapore authorities smartened up train and bus payments for a smoother journey all round.

Singapore Works: Watch workings of high-tech port to sail sector into new waters



ST PHOTO: MUHAMMAD AZIM AZMAN



A high-tech port is being constructed in Tuas. The next-generation facility - expected to be fully operational by 2040 - will allow up to 65 million containers to be handled a year.

SMRT worker's foot amputated after accident that delayed start of train service on East-West Line



The accident involving a maintenance vehicle happened at about 4.10am on the MRT tracks near Joo Koon station. The start of train service on the East-West Line in both directions between the Gul Circle (above) and Boon Lay stations was delayed by about an hour, till 6.20am. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



His right foot was crushed in an accident involving a maintenance vehicle on the MRT tracks near Joo Koon station on Wednesday.

Fewer give to Suzy, the doll raising funds for cerebral palsy, and other charities' donation boxes



There are more than 30 of the Suzy doll, an iconic donation box by the Cerebral Palsy Alliance of Singapore, at places including NTUC FairPrice branches and Subway outlets. The charity plans to place 30 more dolls islandwide. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



"Donation boxes, in general, work as people drop their loose change into the boxes, but with cashless modes of payments becoming more prevalent, there are fewer chances for people to do so," a spokesman for the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore said.

Pontianak films inspired Glen Goei's new movie





Malaysian actress Nur Fazura takes the lead role in Revenge Of The Pontianak by Glen Goei. PHOTO: TIGER TIGER PICTURES



A decade will sit between the release of Glen Goei's last film and his next. The reason for the long hiatus: Money, or rather, the lack of it.

