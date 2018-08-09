Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Aug 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 9.
Former president Tony Tan tops National Day awards list
Dr Tan, 78, whose public service career spanned nearly four decades, has been conferred the Order of Temasek (First Class) - the nation's highest civilian honour.
Catholic JC vice-principal regrets comment on neighbourhood secondary school students
Mrs Yue-Chang Teck Hui, the school's vice-principal in charge of academic matters, had told students that most of them come from troubled families.
ESM Goh responds to 'heated reactions' to remarks on ministerial pay, says salaries not starting point in talent hunt
Mr Goh Chok Tong said he saw a silver lining in the comments: "It shows Singaporeans care deeply and hold leaders to account for their words and performance."
Readers salute their Singapore heroes as part of ST's National Day contest
From an ex-convict who has turned over a new leaf to a para-athlete with incredible resilience, more than 90 readers wrote in to The Straits Times to share stories about their heroes.
11 defective SMRT trains repaired and returned to Singapore
The Transport Ministry had said in 2016 that 26 trains made in China contained defects, after engineers found cracks in the structure connecting the car body and the bogie.
Housewife fined $46k after maids spotted working on scaffolding outside house
This is the first case in which a person is convicted for breaching work pass conditions involving the work safety of maids.
China to match US tariffs on US$16b of imports from Aug 23
This matches an earlier move from Washington - which China has branded "very unreasonable" - in another ratchet higher for the trade war between the two nations.
Malaysia's Parliament repeals GST, set to replace it with SST in September
Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, speaking in Parliament, said of the unpopular consumption tax: "Finally, GST is dead."
Photo of British teen hugging her boyfriend goodbye before his life support was turned off goes viral
Stephanie Ray, 15, had to bid farewell to 16-year-old Blake Ward, who was tragically swept out to sea by currents during a family trip last week.
Crazy Rich Asians movie premieres in LA with Singaporean stars taking to red carpet
Here's a look at what the stars - including leading man Henry Golding and Singapore's Fiona Xie - wore to reflect the film's glitz and glamour.