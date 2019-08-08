Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Aug 8

UN mediation treaty shows countries' support for rules-based international order: Heng Swee Keat
This is particularly crucial now as the system that has underpinned global peace and stability is coming under pressure, he said.
I feel terrible: Dennis Chew apologises for e-pay 'brownface' advertisement
"We live in a harmonious multiracial society and we must never take it for granted. I will set higher expectations of myself. I will do better by my family, friends, colleagues and most importantly, all of you," he said.
5.9 magnitude quake jolts Taiwan
High-rises swayed in the capital Taipei, waking people up from their sleep.
Asia central banks stun markets, flag growth concerns with rate cuts; US stocks plunge
New Zealand's central bank cut its official cash rate 50 basis points to a record low of 1 per cent.
Pakistan expels Indian envoy, suspends trade over Kashmir
Pakistan will also observe Aug 15, India’s Independence Day from the British, as a “black day”.
US formalises ban on government contracts to China's Huawei, others
The new rules are part of a sweeping effort by President Donald Trump's administration to restrict Huawei, which officials claim is linked to Chinese intelligence.
Prudential raises CPF contribution rate for older workers to match that of younger staff
However, the new rise will kick in only if the Prudential employees voluntarily increase their individual contribution rate to 20 per cent - the mandatory rate for staff up to 55.
All set for Singapore’s 54th birthday bash: Best spots to catch NDP fireworks and tips for that perfect shot
Go early to reserve your spot. Photographers mark their spaces using their tripods.
COE premiums rise across the board, Cat A price jumps $6,000
Motor traders said the smaller supply, coupled with the longer bidding period of three weeks - as opposed to the usual two weeks - had led to more aggressive bidding.
Anthony Chen's Wet Season to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
It is the highly anticipated follow-up to Ilo Ilo, Chen's first feature in 2013, which won the Camera d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, as well as four Golden Horse Awards, including for Best Film.