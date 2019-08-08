Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Aug 8

UN mediation treaty shows countries' support for rules-based international order: Heng Swee Keat



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said a rules-based international world order benefits all countries.ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



This is particularly crucial now as the system that has underpinned global peace and stability is coming under pressure, he said.

READ MORE HERE

I feel terrible: Dennis Chew apologises for e-pay 'brownface' advertisement



Dennis Chew apologised in an Instagram post on Aug 7, 2019, for the advertisement which caused controversy for allegedly being racially insensitive.PHOTO: DENNIS CHEW/INSTAGRAM



"We live in a harmonious multiracial society and we must never take it for granted. I will set higher expectations of myself. I will do better by my family, friends, colleagues and most importantly, all of you," he said.

READ MORE HERE

5.9 magnitude quake jolts Taiwan



High-rise buildings swayed in the capital Taipei, waking people up from their sleep.PHOTO: REUTERS



High-rises swayed in the capital Taipei, waking people up from their sleep.

READ MORE HERE

Asia central banks stun markets, flag growth concerns with rate cuts; US stocks plunge



Policymakers everywhere have been forced to consider more stimulus as fears grow over the broadening fallout of the US-China trade dispute on the global economy.PHOTO: REUTERS



New Zealand's central bank cut its official cash rate 50 basis points to a record low of 1 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Pakistan expels Indian envoy, suspends trade over Kashmir



Security officers stand guard near a barricade in Jammu, India, Wednesday, on August 7, 2019.PHOTO: AP



Pakistan will also observe Aug 15, India’s Independence Day from the British, as a “black day”.

READ MORE HERE

US formalises ban on government contracts to China's Huawei, others



A man walks past a Huawei logo at the International Consumer Electronics Expo in Beijing, China.PHOTO: REUTERS



The new rules are part of a sweeping effort by President Donald Trump's administration to restrict Huawei, which officials claim is linked to Chinese intelligence.

READ MORE HERE

Prudential raises CPF contribution rate for older workers to match that of younger staff



Prudential said that the new scheme is opt-in as some individuals may prefer to have more disposable income to meet their immediate needs.PHOTO: PRUDENTIAL



However, the new rise will kick in only if the Prudential employees voluntarily increase their individual contribution rate to 20 per cent - the mandatory rate for staff up to 55.

READ MORE HERE

All set for Singapore’s 54th birthday bash: Best spots to catch NDP fireworks and tips for that perfect shot



A view of the National Day Parade preview fireworks visible from Boat Quay on Aug 3, 2019.PHOTO: COURTESY OF SINGAPORE RIVER ONE



Go early to reserve your spot. Photographers mark their spaces using their tripods.

READ MORE HERE

COE premiums rise across the board, Cat A price jumps $6,000



Motor traders said the smaller supply, coupled with the longer bidding period of three weeks - as opposed to the usual two weeks - had led to more aggressive bidding.PHOTO: ST FILE



Motor traders said the smaller supply, coupled with the longer bidding period of three weeks - as opposed to the usual two weeks - had led to more aggressive bidding.

READ MORE HERE

Anthony Chen's Wet Season to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival



Wet Season is the highly anticipated follow-up to Ilo Ilo (2013), Anthony Chen's first feature, which won the Camera d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.PHOTO: ST FILE



It is the highly anticipated follow-up to Ilo Ilo, Chen's first feature in 2013, which won the Camera d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, as well as four Golden Horse Awards, including for Best Film.

READ MORE HERE