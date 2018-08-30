Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Aug 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 30.

London court approves Singapore extradition request for StanChart robber suspect David James Roach

The case has been sent to Britain's Secretary of State for a decision on whether Roach, who allegedly robbed the Holland Village branch of Standard Chartered Bank in 2016, is to be extradited.

READ MORE HERE

Trump accuses China of making North Korea talks 'more difficult'

In a series of tweets, the US President said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would likely return to North Korea after US trade disputes with China were resolved.

READ MORE HERE

Grange Heights, condo in 40-year dispute over Orchard Road access, gets nod for collective sale

More than 80 per cent of owners of the 120 units in the three-block development in the Grange Road area have agreed to sell the property.

READ MORE HERE

Man under fire after offering photos, access to teenage girls known as SgInstaBabes for monthly payments

Depending on the amount pledged, the controversial membership programme promised subscribers photos of the girls in revealing outfits and to join them on private yacht parties.

READ MORE HERE

Woman jailed one year, eight months for leaving maid almost blind after repeated attacks

Singaporean Suzanna Bong Sim Swan punched her maid in the face whenever she became angry, and also forced her to sleep on the floor and refused to pay her.

READ MORE HERE

The evolving narrative on home ownership in Singapore

PM Lee's National Day Rally speech should recalibrate HDB home owners' expectations of their home as an ever-appreciating asset, writes SMU's associate professor of law Eugene Tan.

READ MORE HERE

Merdeka Generation worry about healthcare expenses, say experts

Official figures show Singapore has about 482,200 Merdeka Generation citizens, born between 1950 and 1959, with many worrying about having enough for their healthcare needs.

READ MORE HERE

Eight innovative, dedicated teachers receive President's Award

The eight, who were chosen from 2,500 individuals, went the extra mile such as conducting classes in the style of reality TV show MasterChef and creating elaborate games.

READ MORE HERE

New heritage trail offers a peek at Orchard Road before it was a shopping district

Stretching from Dhoby Ghaut to Tanglin, the self-guided trail - part of the Our SG Heritage five-year masterplan - features 71 heritage sites and 10 colourful markers.

READ MORE HERE

Asian Games: Singapore sailors Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low secure gold in women's 49erFX with one race to spare

Sticking to the same routine and staying focused has paid off for the Singaporean duo, who are top of the 49erFX fleet ahead of China and India.

READ MORE HERE