Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Aug 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 29.

British government to suspend Parliament over Brexit, Queen approves request

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will limit Parliament’s opportunity to derail his Brexit plans by cutting the amount of time it sits between now and the European Union exit day on Oct 31.

Q&A: What Boris Johnson's attempt to suspend Parliament means for Brexit

The lawmakers are likely to try to keep Parliament open by passing emergency legislation when they reconvene on Sept 3.

Toddler killed by falling mirror in Jewel Changi Airport: Law firm to do 'whatever necessary' to bring closure to family

A lawyer said the family is still grieving for its loss and hope the media and public will respect its wishes for privacy.

Marriage & Parenthood: Govt signals it sees the 'pain points' but societal shift in attitudes needed

A greater societal shift in attitudes is needed, from employers to co-workers to parents themselves, so that raising children can be an enjoyable experience.

Pre-school teacher suspended after three-year-old boy found with bruises

The boy's father said his son refused to go to school after bruises were found on him. A few days later, the boy said he was "afraid of the... teacher".

Home Front: Outsourcing work responsibly: The AGO report and issues faced

How can civil servants be better equipped to handle contracts involving complex development projects?

Pokka sues actress Vivian Lai's husband, alleging he was part of conspiracy that caused $10m loss

Pokka has accused Mr Alain Ong Eng Sing of working with others to divert business to another beverage company, Asian Story Corporation.

9 Singapore companies make it to Forbes Asia's Best Over A Billion list

They are the Republic's Big Three banks - DBS Bank, OCBC Bank and United Overseas Bank - Wilmar International, CapitaLand, City Developments, Olam International, ASM Pacific Technology and Venture Corporation.

Local podcasts, from OKLETSGO to #NoTapis, gaining popularity here

While local podcasts are not new, they are currently gaining ground, with some podcasters saying that their listener base has tripled in the past few months.

Athletics: Marathoner Soh Rui Yong takes case against Singapore Athletics official to High Court

Soh is suing Malik for losses and damages arising from the latter's alleged defamatory comments made in a Facebook post and remarks on that same post's thread on Aug 17.

