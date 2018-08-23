Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Aug 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 23.

Kevin Kwan, author of Crazy Rich Asians, defaulted on his NS obligations: Mindef



Singapore-born writer Kevin Kwan, whose book inspired the movie Crazy Rich Asians, left Singapore at age 11 and now lives in the United States. PHOTO: AFP



The Ministry of Defence said Mr Kwan had failed to register for National Service in 1990, despite notices and letters sent to his overseas address.

MediShield Life Integrated Shield Plans premiums rise as claims mount



Claims, especially for private hospital Integrated Shield Plans (IPs), have seen big annual increase, so these are the plans that will likely face the biggest premium hikes. PHOTO: ST FILE



While the Government may have stepped in earlier this year to make healthcare insurance more sustainable, spiralling premiums show that the sector is still under stress.

Asian Games: Joseph Schooling retains 100m butterfly title, bronze for men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team



Joseph Schooling won the Asian Games men's 100m butterfly title in 51.04sec at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre in Jakarta, on Aug 22, 2018. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The 23-year-old Olympic champion set a Games record time of 51.04 seconds - breaking the previous mark of 51.76 he posted at the 2014 Incheon edition.

School-dropout mum, who took drugs and divorced twice, now a graduate



A former drug offender, Ms Jaycie Tay has graduated with second class upper honours in Business Studies in Management. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



Ms Jaycie Tay's dream would not have been possible without the help of a good Samaritan she met and befriended at a bus stop in 2013.

Singapore's hawker culture move starts food fight with Malaysia



Singapore will be nominating its hawker culture for Unesco's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI



Singapore's bid to seek Unesco recognition for its hawker culture has got a bunch of Malaysian chefs banging their pans as they protest the move.

Singapore's public transport users among the most satisfied in the world: McKinsey report



The June report recorded a satisfaction level of 86 per cent among those surveyed with the overall public transport situation in Singapore. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The report, called Elements Of Success: Urban Transportation Systems Of 24 Global Cities, recorded a satisfaction level of 86 per cent among those surveyed.

Donald Trump, White House deny wrongdoing after Michael Cohen plea deal



US President Donald Trump (left) lashed out at Cohen in a Twitter post by saying the campaign finance violations Cohen pleaded guilty to in federal court in New York on Aug 21, 2018, were not a crime. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE



The US President's former lawyer had on Tuesday pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges of tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations.

More than S$5.3b in refunds owed to Malaysian taxpayers: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng





Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the amount relates to 1,653,786 incidents covering companies, individuals, societies and foundations, as of May 31, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Mr Lim said the amount relates to over 1.65 million incidents covering companies, individuals, societies and foundations, as of May 31 this year.

Social media star famed for his one-minute travel videos draws a bumper crowd in Singapore



Mr Nuseir Yassin, the man behind the popular channel Nas Daily, hosted his largest spontaneous meet-up with his online followers outside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 22, 2018. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Palestinian-Israeli Harvard graduate Nuseir Yassin, the man behind the Facebook channel Nas Daily, documents experiences in different countries.



Crazy Rich Asians sequel is in the planning stages



Author Kevin Kwan (right) and cast members Henry Golding and Constance Wu at the Los Angeles premiere. PHOTO: REUTERS



Director Jon M. Chu will return for the sequel, which will be based on China Rich Girlfriend - the second novel in Kevin Kwan's best-selling Crazy Rich Asians series.

