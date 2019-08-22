Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Aug 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 22.

Hong Kong protesters clash with police, angry at lack of prosecutions after July subway mob attack

Protesters clashed with police, spraying fire extinguishers inside Yuen Long station, as others smeared the floor with cooking oil.

Dry spell in Singapore likely to last several months

The conditions are possibly a result of a complex climate phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole.

Singapore mulls bonds, reserves for $100 billion climate fight

In the short term, funding for projects such as a $400 million upgrade to the country's drainage systems to boost flood resilience will come from ministry-level expenditures.

Wine bottle falling from height: Police look for culprit in condo after man's death

Residents said that the police showed them a picture of an Italian wine bottle and asked if they had been drinking wine and were willing to provide fingerprint samples.

After Germany hints at compromise, France tells Britain: no new Brexit deal

French President Emmanuel Macron said the demands made for a renegotiation of the divorce deal, including the removal of the Irish backstop, were not workable as they currently stood.

Singapore should aim to be No. 1 in pre-school education

Research evidence shows that governments will see a significantly higher return on investment if they put their money into early childhood education rather than into remedial programmes later on.

When climate change hits home in Singapore

PM Lee's speech - with its stark warning about flooding - could mark a turning point when climate change becomes part of the national consciousness.

COE prices drop across all categories in spite of quota cuts

The drop in prices came even as supply cuts to COEs kicked in this month.

China confirms UK consulate worker Simon Cheng detained under local law

China said the issue was an internal Chinese matter and not a diplomatic dispute, saying that Mr Cheng, 28, is a Hong Kong citizen.

Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the 'woman in his heart'

The mistress said when the businessman proposed to her after less than a month of intimacy, he told her he had stomach cancer and was living each day as though it was his last.

