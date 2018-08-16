Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Aug 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 16.
Major initiative to help all hawkers to go cashless
One, or at most two, firms will be appointed in the biggest step yet to bring cashless payments to all 12,000 stalls at hawker centres, canteens and coffee shops here.
Italy motorway collapse: PM Conte declares 12-month ‘state of emergency’ in Genoa
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called the collapse, which killed at least 39 people, a tragedy that is unacceptable in a modern society.
Brand-new clothes and bags 'often went missing' at Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong's home
Parti Liyani, who had worked for Mr Liew's family for eight years, faces four theft charges involving more than $50,000 worth of valuables.
O-level cheating trial: Private tutor says she threw away phone because of photos of illegal pangolin pet
Fiona Poh Min, who is accused of helping six Chinese nationals to cheat during their O-level exams, had thrown away her phone before she went to the police on Oct 26, 2016.
She gets National Orchid Garden all ready for visitors... before 10am
The garden, nestled within the leafy compounds of the Singapore Botanic Gardens, is the result of year-round care and cultivation - manager Sheryl Koh can attest to that.
NS training deaths: Train hard, yet safe - striking a balance.
When soldiers die during training, the spotlight is put on whether overzealousness in training is compromising safety.
Women accused of assassinating Kim Jong Nam in Malaysia face key court ruling
After months of hearing the prosecution's case, the families of Siti Aisyah from Indonesia and Vietnam's Doan Thi Huong are hoping they will be acquitted and return home.
Ryde's new on-demand courier service RydeSend gets warning from LTA
The Land Transport Authority said private-hire drivers are not allowed to do delivery jobs and that Ryde did not consult them prior to launching the service.
Ground-Up Initiative will stay open after death of founder Tay Lai Hock
Speaking at Mr Tay's wake, a council member said: "I am here in GUI because I believe in it. Most of our lives have changed because of Lai Hock - why shouldn't we continue?"
JJ Lin's Sanctuary World Tour one of the best concerts of the year
Stirring vocals, a parade of hit songs and top-notch stage production were on display in the first of four sold-out shows by the home-grown Mandopop star.