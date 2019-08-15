Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Aug 15

US stocks suffer worst day of 2019 as Dow plunges 3.1% on recession fears
Stocks plummeted after US Treasury yields briefly inverted, flashing a warning sign for a coming recession.
Missing Singaporean kayakers: Woman's son confirms her death
"Dear mummy, you’ve led a wonderful and glorious life. You did what you love to do till the very end. Rest in peace," Mr Louis Pang wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.
Tear gas fired to clear protesters gathered near Sham Shui Po police station
Protesters burned joss paper and shone laser beams at the police station to mark the Hungry Ghost Festival.
Singaporeans living in Hong Kong talk of residents' fear, sense of hopelessness
There are an estimated 15,000 Singaporeans residing in Hong Kong.
Home Front: Should maids be banned from borrowing money?
Despite measures put in place last year to rein in the growing number of foreigners - mostly foreign domestic workers - taking out licensed loans in Singapore, the numbers have continued to climb.
Singapore-born man jailed 16½ years for drug trafficking in Australia
Cain Quah, 31, pleaded guilty to a slew of charges in Melbourne, with the most serious being for trafficking in just under 3kg of high grade methylamphetamine or Ice, as well as possession of an unregistered handgun.
Changi control tower, Merlion ranked Singapore’s top heritage sites
The airport's iconic tower came in first while the mythical creature slithered into second place in an Institute of Policy Studies' survey of 1,500 people aged 18 to 70.
'Tolong, tolong, don’t take our things': Ang Mo Kio jewellery shop robbed of items worth $100,000
A witness said he saw a man, who appears to be in his 30s and wearing dark attire, running out of Hock Cheong Jade & Jewellery at Block 574, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.
Climbers must be trained to tackle Everest, government panel says after deaths
Eleven climbers were killed or went missing on the mountain in May – nine on the Nepali side and two on the Tibetan side.
Football: Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win Uefa Super Cup
Backup goalkeeper Adrian turned penalty hero with a save on the final kick of the shootout.