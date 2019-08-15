Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Aug 15

US stocks suffer worst day of 2019 as Dow plunges 3.1% on recession fears



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.1 per cent to finish at 25,479.42, a loss of about 800 points - its worst day of 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Stocks plummeted after US Treasury yields briefly inverted, flashing a warning sign for a coming recession.

READ MORE HERE

Missing Singaporean kayakers: Woman's son confirms her death



Mr Tan’s wife, Madam Kwan Yoke Yee, as well as Madam Puah’s son, Mr Louis Pang, help authorities identify their family members’ found belongings at Penyabong Jetty on Aug 14, 2019. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



"Dear mummy, you’ve led a wonderful and glorious life. You did what you love to do till the very end. Rest in peace," Mr Louis Pang wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

Tear gas fired to clear protesters gathered near Sham Shui Po police station



Hong Kong police dispersing a gathering of protesters in the Sham Shui Po area last night. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Protesters burned joss paper and shone laser beams at the police station to mark the Hungry Ghost Festival.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporeans living in Hong Kong talk of residents' fear, sense of hopelessness



Residents gather after tear gas was fired at protesters in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, on Aug 11, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



There are an estimated 15,000 Singaporeans residing in Hong Kong.

READ MORE HERE

Home Front: Should maids be banned from borrowing money?



The framework will stop licensed moneylenders from giving loans to Singapore citizens, permanent residents and foreign residents who are on the exclusion list. PHOTO: ST FILE



Despite measures put in place last year to rein in the growing number of foreigners - mostly foreign domestic workers - taking out licensed loans in Singapore, the numbers have continued to climb.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore-born man jailed 16½ years for drug trafficking in Australia

Cain Quah, 31, pleaded guilty to a slew of charges in Melbourne, with the most serious being for trafficking in just under 3kg of high grade methylamphetamine or Ice, as well as possession of an unregistered handgun.

READ MORE HERE

Changi control tower, Merlion ranked Singapore’s top heritage sites



Changi Airport’s control tower ranked first in the Institute of Policy Studies’ survey on perceptions of Singapore’s built heritage, while the Merlion (above) came in second. The two sites are popular because they have become iconic symbols associated with Singapore, said IPS senior research fellow Natalie Pang. PHOTOS: SHINTARO TAY, ST FILE



The airport's iconic tower came in first while the mythical creature slithered into second place in an Institute of Policy Studies' survey of 1,500 people aged 18 to 70.

READ MORE HERE

'Tolong, tolong, don’t take our things': Ang Mo Kio jewellery shop robbed of items worth $100,000



Police investigating the Hock Cheong Jade and Jewellery shop at 574 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 where a robbery happened on Aug 14, 2019. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



A witness said he saw a man, who appears to be in his 30s and wearing dark attire, running out of Hock Cheong Jade & Jewellery at Block 574, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

READ MORE HERE

Climbers must be trained to tackle Everest, government panel says after deaths



Many teams had to line up for hours on May 22 to reach the summit, risking frostbites and altitude sickness, as a rush of climbers marked one of the busiest days on the world's highest mountain. PHOTO: AFP



Eleven climbers were killed or went missing on the mountain in May – nine on the Nepali side and two on the Tibetan side.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win Uefa Super Cup



Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Georginio Wijnaldum and team mates celebrate winning the Cup. PHOTO: REUTERS



Backup goalkeeper Adrian turned penalty hero with a save on the final kick of the shootout.

READ MORE HERE