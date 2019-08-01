Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Aug 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 1.
US stocks tumble after Fed's hawkish cut, Dow down 1.2%
Stocks fell sharply after Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the US central bank did not expect a "lengthy cutting cycle".
Household incomes, living standards have gone up in five years: Govt survey
Those living in one-room, two-room, three-room and five-room flats, as well as executive flats, saw their expenditure increase by 0.8 to 3.7 per cent a year.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised test firing of new rocket launcher: State media
Mr Kim repeatedly expressed satisfaction over the result of the test-fire, state media said.
SMRT deeper in the red as maintenance costs continue to increase, annual report shows
For every $1 collected, 71 cents went to maintenance-related expenditure.
CCTV cameras up at hot spots, LTA receives 30 reports of errant PMD users through its app on first day
Jurong West, Punggol, Sembawang and Woodlands are some areas where the CCTVs will be installed.
'I agreed Anwar will be next PM and I will stick to that promise,' says Malaysia's Mahathir
"I'm not going against my own promise. Whatever happens, I will stick to the promise I made," said Dr Mahathir.
US has intel that Osama bin Laden's son is dead: Report
Questioned by reporters in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump did not confirm or deny the report.
CNA drops local rapper from upcoming documentary after his appearance in controversial rap video
The move comes a day after police said they were investigating the online video, featuring Mr Nair and his sister, YouTuber Preeti Nair.
Younger sister wins court fight against elder sister over US$313k and 25% share in condo
The judge described the case as "an unfortunate one, not only because of the number of serious allegations made by the sisters against each other, but also because they were previously close and now have fallen out with each other over money".
Raffles Hotel enters next chapter after two-year renovation
Though the iconic Raffles Hotel underwent a nearly two-year revamp, designer Edmond Bakos says it would be a compliment if visitors do not feel like too much has changed.