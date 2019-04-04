Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, April 4

8 things to know about changes to Singapore's integrated resorts
Top on the list: Singapore citizens and permanent residents looking to enter the two casinos will have to pay $150 instead of $100 for the daily levy from midnight on Thursday.
50 Malaysian vehicles turned away so far after foreign motorists with outstanding fines denied entry: ICA
All vehicles denied entry are diverted to separate parking spaces to be processed, which does not affect the flow of other traffic.
Ikea to test furniture rental in 30 countries
The rental pilot was driven by a recognition that many consumers change homes more frequently but can't afford new furniture every time they move, said Ikea.
Six-year-old girl dies after near-drowning in pool with lifeguards, swimming instructor distracted
Sherlyn Ler was left to fend for herself for at least four minutes as she swam using a swimming board.
69-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hougang, driver arrested
A passer-by said the woman had been jaywalking when she was hit by the car near the road divider.
Joe Biden says he will be 'more mindful' about personal space
"Social norms are changing, I understand that, and I've heard what these women are saying," the 76-year-old said in a message on his Twitter account.
Game Of Thrones: Seen these scenes? Bingo!
As the final season kicks off on April 15 here, and as we wonder if Hodor will return from the dead to say “Hodor” again, play this bingo game to spot him and other beloved characters.
Facebook's WhatsApp allows users to control who can add them to group chats
A user inviting another to a group will be prompted to send a private invite through an individual chat, giving the recipient the choice of joining the group. The request will expire in three days.
COE prices close higher across the board
The highest increase was seen in the open category, where the COE price jumped 17.5 per cent to $48,209, compared with $41,000 previously.
Eight-storey high tree falls on HDB block near Old Airport Road, shattering windows of flats
About 20 units up to the eighth storey were affected and a pavilion at the foot of the block also had its roof crushed.