Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, April 4

8 things to know about changes to Singapore's integrated resorts



Resorts World Sentosa's S.E.A. Aquarium will be expanded to create Singapore Oceanarium, which will be three times larger than the current aquarium. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA SINGAPORE



Top on the list: Singapore citizens and permanent residents looking to enter the two casinos will have to pay $150 instead of $100 for the daily levy from midnight on Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

50 Malaysian vehicles turned away so far after foreign motorists with outstanding fines denied entry: ICA



The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore said the clearance time for incoming vehicles at the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints was not affected as a result of turning away foreign vehicles with outstanding fines. PHOTO: ST FILE



All vehicles denied entry are diverted to separate parking spaces to be processed, which does not affect the flow of other traffic.

READ MORE HERE

Ikea to test furniture rental in 30 countries



An IKEA employee hangs up a sign reading "natural - sustainable" at the company's store in Kaarst. PHOTO: REUTERS



The rental pilot was driven by a recognition that many consumers change homes more frequently but can't afford new furniture every time they move, said Ikea.

READ MORE HERE

Six-year-old girl dies after near-drowning in pool with lifeguards, swimming instructor distracted



Kallang Basin Swimming Complex on April 3, 2019. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Sherlyn Ler was left to fend for herself for at least four minutes as she swam using a swimming board.

READ MORE HERE

69-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hougang, driver arrested



The 69-year-old woman was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



A passer-by said the woman had been jaywalking when she was hit by the car near the road divider.

READ MORE HERE

Joe Biden says he will be 'more mindful' about personal space



Then-vice president Joe Biden greets Twana Bradley while campaigning in Ohio in 2012. PHOTO: NYTIMES



"Social norms are changing, I understand that, and I've heard what these women are saying," the 76-year-old said in a message on his Twitter account.

READ MORE HERE

Game Of Thrones: Seen these scenes? Bingo!

As the final season kicks off on April 15 here, and as we wonder if Hodor will return from the dead to say “Hodor” again, play this bingo game to spot him and other beloved characters.

READ MORE HERE

Facebook's WhatsApp allows users to control who can add them to group chats



WhatsApp has about 1.5 billion users. PHOTO: AFP



A user inviting another to a group will be prompted to send a private invite through an individual chat, giving the recipient the choice of joining the group. The request will expire in three days.

READ MORE HERE

COE prices close higher across the board



The highest increase was seen in the open category, where the COE price jumped 17.5 per cent to $48,209, compared with $41,000 previously. PHOTO: ST FILE



The highest increase was seen in the open category, where the COE price jumped 17.5 per cent to $48,209, compared with $41,000 previously.

READ MORE HERE

Eight-storey high tree falls on HDB block near Old Airport Road, shattering windows of flats



The tree, near Block 97 Jalan Dua, fell at around 5am amid a heavy downpour and strong winds across the island. PHOTOS: LIM BIOW CHUAN / FACEBOOK



About 20 units up to the eighth storey were affected and a pavilion at the foot of the block also had its roof crushed.

READ MORE HERE