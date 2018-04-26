Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, April 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, April 26.
Bigger arrival hall with garden opens at Changi's Terminal 1
A new and bigger arrival hall has opened at Changi Airport Terminal 1, but those waiting to receive their loved ones and friends will not be able to see them through the glass walls.
The Korea Summit: Hopes and Pitfalls
In theory, prospects for a peaceful settlement on the Korea peninsula have seldom been better; Friday's summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae In is set to be followed by a US-North Korea summit, a truly historic encounter which could usher a spectacular process of nuclear disarmament.
VIDEO: Touching farewell for Inuka
The Singapore Zoo will put up a tribute wall at Inuka's enclosure from Thursday for visitors to pen their thoughts on Inuka, the first polar bear born in the tropics and one of the zoo's top attractions.
New rules by Malaysia election body seen as bid to block Mahathir posters from wider display
Malaysia's opposition has decried a move by the Election Commission that will effectively restrict the photos of Tun Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim from being used on posters across the country ahead of the May 9 election.
VIDEO: Friends or not, France’s Emmanuel Macron challenges Donald Trump in Congress speech
The French president urged the United States to engage more with the world, step up the fight against climate change and stay in the Iran nuclear pact for now.
3 Vietnamese cities to be in Asean smart cities network
Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang in Vietnam will be part of the Asean network of smart cities being proposed by Singapore, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.
Profits up at Facebook, with no impact from privacy scandal
"Despite facing important challenges, our community and business are off to a strong start in 2018," Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said.
Pokedex of Singapore wildlife records over 10,000 species
It may look like a concrete jungle but Singapore still supports more than 10,000 species of wildlife.
Stockbroking pioneer Lim Hua Min wins Businessman of the Year award
The executive chairman of PhillipCapital Group revolutionised the stockbroking industry when he introduced the first Internet trading platform POEMS.
Football: Real Madrid snatch Champions League 2-1 comeback win at Bayern Munich
The result was identical to last year’s quarter-final first leg between the teams before Real won the return game as well on the way to the first successful Champions League title defence.