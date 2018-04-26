Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, April 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, April 26.

Bigger arrival hall with garden opens at Changi's Terminal 1



The new 460 sq m garden at Changi Airport Terminal 1's arrival hall, which opened on Tuesday. Featuring palm trees, dragonfly topiaries and sculptures, as well as a pond, the garden is the airport's first in a public area. ST PHOTOS: ALPHONSUS CHERN



A new and bigger arrival hall has opened at Changi Airport Terminal 1, but those waiting to receive their loved ones and friends will not be able to see them through the glass walls.

The Korea Summit: Hopes and Pitfalls

In theory, prospects for a peaceful settlement on the Korea peninsula have seldom been better; Friday's summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae In is set to be followed by a US-North Korea summit, a truly historic encounter which could usher a spectacular process of nuclear disarmament.

VIDEO: Touching farewell for Inuka



Surrounded by more than a dozen caregivers - one of whom placed her hands on Inuka's massive paw - Singapore's much beloved polar bear was put down on April 25, 2018. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



The Singapore Zoo will put up a tribute wall at Inuka's enclosure from Thursday for visitors to pen their thoughts on Inuka, the first polar bear born in the tropics and one of the zoo's top attractions.

New rules by Malaysia election body seen as bid to block Mahathir posters from wider display



A supporter walks next to posters of Pakatan Harapan's chairman Mahathir Mohamad and de facto leader Anwar Ibrahim during the opposition coalition's election manisfesto presentation in Shah Alam on March 9, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Malaysia's opposition has decried a move by the Election Commission that will effectively restrict the photos of Tun Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim from being used on posters across the country ahead of the May 9 election.

VIDEO: Friends or not, France’s Emmanuel Macron challenges Donald Trump in Congress speech



Macron addressing a joint meeting of the US Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol.PHOTO: AFP



The French president urged the United States to engage more with the world, step up the fight against climate change and stay in the Iran nuclear pact for now.

3 Vietnamese cities to be in Asean smart cities network



Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana yesterday. Mr Phuc, who is here on a three-day official visit ahead of the Asean Summit this weekend, said: "Singapore has always been a trusted companion and closest among our partners in the region."ST PHOTOS: DESMOND WEE



Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang in Vietnam will be part of the Asean network of smart cities being proposed by Singapore, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

Profits up at Facebook, with no impact from privacy scandal



Profit in the first quarter of 2018 jumped 63 per cent from a year ago to US$5 billion.PHOTO: REUTERS



"Despite facing important challenges, our community and business are off to a strong start in 2018," Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said.

Pokedex of Singapore wildlife records over 10,000 species



Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum deputy head Rudolf Meier (left) and museum officer Ang Yuchen in front of a wall projection of the Biodiversity of Singapore Digital Reference Collection. Dr Ang is holding specimens of some of the fly species found in the database. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



It may look like a concrete jungle but Singapore still supports more than 10,000 species of wildlife.

Stockbroking pioneer Lim Hua Min wins Businessman of the Year award



Executive chairman of PhillipCapital Group Lim Hua Min has helmed the group since 1975, after using his personal savings and borrowings from the bank and partners to acquire a dormant brokerage firm that was suspended.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



The executive chairman of PhillipCapital Group revolutionised the stockbroking industry when he introduced the first Internet trading platform POEMS.

Football: Real Madrid snatch Champions League 2-1 comeback win at Bayern Munich



A pitch invader grabs Bayern's French midfielder Franck Ribery at the end of the match.PHOTO: AFP



The result was identical to last year’s quarter-final first leg between the teams before Real won the return game as well on the way to the first successful Champions League title defence.

