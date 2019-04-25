Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, April 25

WHO recommends 1-hour maximum screen time per day for under-5s, infants under 1 shouldn’t be exposed to any electronic screens



The United Nations agency, issuing its first such guidelines, said under-five-year-olds should also be physically active and get adequate sleep to help develop good lifelong habits and prevent obesity and other diseases in later life. PHOTO: ST FILE



Shorter sleep duration among children has been associated with more TV viewing and time spent playing computer games.

Sri Lanka explosions: Picture emerges of well-to-do young bombers behind carnage



Security personnel stand guard in front of St Anthony's Shrine two days after it was attacked as part of a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and hotels, in Colombo, on April 23, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Two of the bombers were brothers, sons of a wealthy spice trader and pillar of the business community, a source close to the family said.

Singaporean wanted over Johor river pollution case surrenders to Malaysian police



Emergency personnel wearing protective suits prepare materials for the clean up of Sungai Kim Kim river in Pasir Gudang, Malaysia on March 14, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The 49-year-old man turned himself in on Wednesday morning.

Doxxing: More clarity needed on what crosses the line



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



On some online forums, people have expressed confusion about the new law, with netizens posing multiple scenarios and asking one another if they would get into trouble under the new law.

Singapore motorcyclist dies days after accident on Causeway; family appeals for eyewitnesses



The accident involving a motorcycle and a Singapore-registered car occurred on the Causeway on April 21, 2019. PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK



The public servant, who was married for only over a year and had a one-year-old daughter, was heading to Malaysia for breakfast. No arrests have been made yet.

Contradicting Constitution, Trump vows Supreme Court fight over impeachment



PHOTO: REUTERS



The US Constitution gives Congress complete authority over the impeachment process.

Baby dumped in plastic bag in Vietnam turns one month old at Singapore hospital



(From left) Venerable Minh Tai 41, abbot of Hue Quang Monastery in Da Lat City with baby Trieu Hoai An and assistant nun Thien Ngo, 24. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The baby girl beat the odds after being left for dead in Vietnam last month and is recovering at a Singapore hospital.

Pull 'inhuman' women monitoring app, runaway Saudi sisters tell tech giants



Maha and Wafa al-Subaie are seeking asylum in Georgia after fleeing their family. PHOTO: TWITTER



Absher, which is available in the Saudi version of Google and Apple online stores, allows men to update or withdraw permissions for female relatives to travel abroad and to get SMS updates if their passports are used.

Selfie with cheeky 'posing' gorillas is real, says Congo national park



Two gorillas were captured in a selfie that made the rounds on the Internet. PHOTO: MATHIEU SHAMAVU/VIRUNGA NATIONAL PARK/FACEBOOK



"Those gorilla gals are always acting cheeky so this was the perfect shot of their true personalities!" said the park.

Football: Man City inflict more pain on Man United to go back on top



Manchester City's Leroy Sane celebrates scoring their second goal with Oleksandr Zinchenko and his team mates. PHOTO: REUTERS



City have 89 points, one more than rivals Liverpool, with both teams having three games to play - and none of them against top six opponents.

