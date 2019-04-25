Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, April 25

WHO recommends 1-hour maximum screen time per day for under-5s, infants under 1 shouldn’t be exposed to any electronic screens
Shorter sleep duration among children has been associated with more TV viewing and time spent playing computer games.
Sri Lanka explosions: Picture emerges of well-to-do young bombers behind carnage
Two of the bombers were brothers, sons of a wealthy spice trader and pillar of the business community, a source close to the family said.
Singaporean wanted over Johor river pollution case surrenders to Malaysian police
The 49-year-old man turned himself in on Wednesday morning.
Doxxing: More clarity needed on what crosses the line
On some online forums, people have expressed confusion about the new law, with netizens posing multiple scenarios and asking one another if they would get into trouble under the new law.
Singapore motorcyclist dies days after accident on Causeway; family appeals for eyewitnesses
The public servant, who was married for only over a year and had a one-year-old daughter, was heading to Malaysia for breakfast. No arrests have been made yet.
Contradicting Constitution, Trump vows Supreme Court fight over impeachment
The US Constitution gives Congress complete authority over the impeachment process.
Baby dumped in plastic bag in Vietnam turns one month old at Singapore hospital
The baby girl beat the odds after being left for dead in Vietnam last month and is recovering at a Singapore hospital.
Pull 'inhuman' women monitoring app, runaway Saudi sisters tell tech giants
Absher, which is available in the Saudi version of Google and Apple online stores, allows men to update or withdraw permissions for female relatives to travel abroad and to get SMS updates if their passports are used.
Selfie with cheeky 'posing' gorillas is real, says Congo national park
"Those gorilla gals are always acting cheeky so this was the perfect shot of their true personalities!" said the park.
Football: Man City inflict more pain on Man United to go back on top
City have 89 points, one more than rivals Liverpool, with both teams having three games to play - and none of them against top six opponents.