Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, April 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, April 18.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees test of new tactical guided weapon: KCNA

It is North Korea's first public weapons test since the second US-North Korea summit in Hanoi ended with no agreement in February.

In Indonesia, a nation of voters won't be swayed

When Joko Widodo first ran for president in 2014, Indonesia was in the mood for change. But change appears to be the furthest thing from voters' minds, says ST regional correspondent Jeffrey Hutton.

Chances of a new white knight for Hyflux low, say experts

Experts said that the chances of one are low despite the removal of a loss-making asset from Hyflux's books.

Family of woman in vegetative state sues NUH and a top neurosurgeon for negligence

The lawsuit alleges that Dr Yeo Tseng Tsai, who is head of NUH's neurosurgery division, and the hospital were negligent in treating and caring for the woman after her operation.

Jewel Changi Airport shines on first day of public opening

From 6am, Jewel Changi Airport drew steady stream of locals, as well as arriving and departing travellers.

Biomed sector poised to shine but there are some worries

Tensions exist between basic and applied research in the biomed sector, and leaders need to distinguish between great science and great showmanship, says ST science editor Chang Ai-Lien.

Five years on, SIT still a big draw for poly grads

These graduates make up 80 per cent of the 12,000 applicants for 2,700 places that the institute is offering this year.

Doctor called in sick so he could work as locum to earn extra money, then forged his own MC

After reporting sick, the hospital doctor worked at a clinic from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, earning $95 an hour.

Scientists restore some brain cell functions in pigs four hours after death

Ethicists say this research can blur the line between life and death, and could complicate the protocols for organ donation.

Sammi Cheng and Andy Hui: The highs and lows of Cantopop's golden couple

ST retraces the couple's tumultuous relationship after Hui was caught on camera canoodling with TVB actress Jacqueline Wong.

