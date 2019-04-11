Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, April 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, April 11.
EU offers May Brexit pause to Oct 31: Diplomats
The 27 EU leaders agreed their joint stance during talks in Brussels and their chairman, Donald Tusk, has now taken it to the British Prime Minister Theresa May for her approval.
Three killed in fire at Bangkok's Central World complex
Flames and smoke from the blaze at a document storage room on the eighth floor of the hotel was visible from a distance, prompting many people to dash to the hotel's parking space in a panic to get their cars out.
Move to have a more inclusive pre-school education
A workgroup will be set up by the Ministry of Social and Family Development to look at how to better integrate children with learning needs into pre-schools.
The real deal: Astronomers deliver first photo of black hole
Locking down an image of M87's supermassive black hole at such a distance is comparable to photographing a pebble on the Moon.
Private stays at community hospitals: Patients pay cash deposits despite insurance cover
Insurers are in talks with the Ministry of Health about providing letters of guarantee for clients who need to be admitted to community hospitals, the way they do now when clients go to an acute hospital.
Trash clogs corridors as residents vacate Pearl Bank homes
Pearl Bank Apartments, the iconic horse-shoe shaped residential block located in Outram Park, has been turned into a dumping ground for defunct electrical goods and old furniture.
Test of strength between royal households and Mahathir looms
Sharp exchange of words in public between Malaysian PM and Johor palace raises spectre of constitutional crisis.
India on high security alert as voting begins
India went on high security alert ahead of the start of its marathon elections after a campaign focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and national security.
Singapore bull run: Panther, hippo and other famous animal escapees over the years
While the hunt for a bull on the loose is still ongoing, here's a look at instances of animals on the run that have been reported in Singapore in the past.
Marquee for all, Singapore's newest and largest nightclub
Singapore's newest and largest nightclub, Marquee Singapore, which boasts an indoor Ferris wheel and a pair of three-storey slides, wants to be a fun place for all.