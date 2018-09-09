Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Sept 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 9.

More men than women in Singapore have chronic conditions: MOH survey



The survey of more than 3,000 people found that 43 per cent of men aged between 18 and 69 were either obese or overweight, compared with 29 per cent of women. PHOTO: ST FILE



A Health Ministry survey of more than 3,000 people found that 43 per cent of men aged between 18 and 69 were either obese or overweight, compared with 29 per cent of women.

Price discrepancies on websites stump SkillsFuture credit users



A screenshot of Udemy's website showing the SkillsFuture-approved AWS (Amazon Web Services) Certification Bundle course priced at $509.97. The portal had a promotion earlier that had offered the same three courses in the bundle for just $17.99 each.



For instance, one provider charges $1,200 for a course on its website, but the same course costs $680 on the MySkillsFuture website.

Why HDB flat dwellers have the best of both worlds

They own the flats and can profit from them, but HDB as lessor remains super landlord to provide subsidised upgrading throughout the 99-year lease.

North Korea to hold military parade to mark 70th anniversary



Hwasong-12 ballistic missiles on display during the military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, on Feb 8, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Nuclear-armed North Korea is preparing to celebrate its birthday today with a huge show of military strength.

Lunch With Sumiko: Jason Tan's journey from holiday job at pizza place to Michelin star chef



Chef patron and co-owner of Corner House Jason Tan said he had no interest in cooking as a boy. In July, the restaurant received one star in the annual Michelin Guide awards. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



When he was 15, Corner House's Jason Tan took a holiday job at a cafe and saw pizza being made. It set him on the path to Michelin fame.

It Changed My Life: Long, hard road to tame former meth junkie's demons



For nearly two decades, Mr Alaric Tan took drugs as a form of escape from a life scarred by abuse, depression and guilt over his sexuality. But he has since recovered, and last year founded The Greenhouse, which offers various recovery programmes to help drug abusers and alcoholics clean up their act. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



For nearly two decades, Alaric Tan took drugs as a form of escape from a life scarred by abuse, depression and guilt - over his sexuality. Today, he helps drug abusers conquer their addictions.

Cyclists hot and bothered over new 10kmh speed limit on footpaths



Observers say one difficulty in enforcing the speed limit on cyclists and PMD users is that they may not all have speedometers on their machines. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Some are critical of the impending move to cut the speed limit on footpaths from 15kmh to 10kmh, but panel says it is necessary to improve safety.

Jack Ma sees a 'beginning' as he announces he will retire from Alibaba on Monday



A former English teacher, Jack Ma started Alibaba in 1999 and built it into one of the world's most consequential e-commerce and digital payments companies. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Ma, who turns 54 on Monday, said he plans to pursue philanthropy in education when he steps fown from the US$420 billion (S$580 billion) Internet company.

Tennis: Naomi Osaka first Japanese to win US Open after beating Serena Williams, who suffers umpire meltdown



Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the championship trophy. PHOTO: AFP



The 20-year-old Osaka triumped 6-2, 6-4 in a match marred by Williams' second set outburst when she called the umpire a "thief" and "liar".

At a bash hosted by Harper's Bazaar on Sept 7, 2018, Cardi B (left) lunged towards Nicki Minaj (right), but was stopped and held back by security. PHOTO: AFP



US rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj fight at New York Fashion Week

The pair got into a heated physical altercation - caught on video - when Cardi B reportedly approached Minaj to settle differences between them.

