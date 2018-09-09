Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Sept 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 9.
More men than women in Singapore have chronic conditions: MOH survey
A Health Ministry survey of more than 3,000 people found that 43 per cent of men aged between 18 and 69 were either obese or overweight, compared with 29 per cent of women.
Price discrepancies on websites stump SkillsFuture credit users
For instance, one provider charges $1,200 for a course on its website, but the same course costs $680 on the MySkillsFuture website.
Why HDB flat dwellers have the best of both worlds
They own the flats and can profit from them, but HDB as lessor remains super landlord to provide subsidised upgrading throughout the 99-year lease.
North Korea to hold military parade to mark 70th anniversary
Nuclear-armed North Korea is preparing to celebrate its birthday today with a huge show of military strength.
Lunch With Sumiko: Jason Tan's journey from holiday job at pizza place to Michelin star chef
When he was 15, Corner House's Jason Tan took a holiday job at a cafe and saw pizza being made. It set him on the path to Michelin fame.
It Changed My Life: Long, hard road to tame former meth junkie's demons
For nearly two decades, Alaric Tan took drugs as a form of escape from a life scarred by abuse, depression and guilt - over his sexuality. Today, he helps drug abusers conquer their addictions.
Cyclists hot and bothered over new 10kmh speed limit on footpaths
Some are critical of the impending move to cut the speed limit on footpaths from 15kmh to 10kmh, but panel says it is necessary to improve safety.
Jack Ma sees a 'beginning' as he announces he will retire from Alibaba on Monday
Mr Ma, who turns 54 on Monday, said he plans to pursue philanthropy in education when he steps fown from the US$420 billion (S$580 billion) Internet company.
Tennis: Naomi Osaka first Japanese to win US Open after beating Serena Williams, who suffers umpire meltdown
The 20-year-old Osaka triumped 6-2, 6-4 in a match marred by Williams' second set outburst when she called the umpire a "thief" and "liar".
The pair got into a heated physical altercation - caught on video - when Cardi B reportedly approached Minaj to settle differences between them.