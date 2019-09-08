Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Sept 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 8.

Spotlight on Singapore's next GE: How the electoral boundaries could change

The committee tasked to review electoral boundaries before every general election was formed last month, and is in the midst of its work. Insight looks at which constituencies could be redrawn.

READ MORE HERE

How much instant noodles can a man eat? Photos show mismatch between what donors give and what the poor need

The photos were posted by Ms Fion Phua, 49, founder of volunteer group Keeping Hope Alive, who said she was shocked when she stepped into the flat last month.

READ MORE HERE

Stretch of Kallang River gets $86 million upgrade, with flood protection and water features

A 1.8km stretch along Kallang River has received a facelift, to make it not only more attractive, but also a better defence against the onslaught of rain.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch with Sumiko: Manpower Minister Josephine Teo on politics, career and family

In a world of politics where remarks are often filtered, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo remains refreshingly frank.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporeans in US boat fire tragedy: Man's family gives DNA samples to help identify victim

The family of researcher Sunil Singh Sandhu have done DNA cheek swabs at the US Embassy in Singapore to help with the identification of his body.

READ MORE HERE

Putting the ‘app’ in appointment: More opting to teleconsult a doctor

If you are feeling under the weather, getting well again is as easy as picking up the phone to teleconsult a doctor and having medication delivered straight to your doorstep.

READ MORE HERE

Senior British minister Amber Rudd resigns, deals Boris Johnson new Brexit blow

Britain's Work and Pensions Secretary resigned from the government, saying she cannot stand by while loyal Conservatives are expelled from the party.

READ MORE HERE

How one family helped their son fight his porn habit

Cyber-wellness experts say pornography is easily accessible, with the prevalent use of digital devices among children and teens.

READ MORE HERE

Car ploughs into bus stop along Kampong Bahru Road

According to eye witnesses, the driver was in the car with a woman and a baby.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu stuns Serena Williams to win US Open

The 19-year-old handed Williams a fourth consecutive defeat in the final of a major to again deny her a record-equaling 24th Slam title.

READ MORE HERE