Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Sept 30

Devastation in Sulawesi: Help arrives in Palu after quake as death toll rises to over 400
The first wave of rescuers and emergency aid arrived yesterday in Palu, Central Sulawesi, as the Indonesian province begins to count its losses after it was hit by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake a day earlier.
MOH puts a stop to foreign patient referral contracts
The Health Ministry (MOH) has told public hospitals to terminate all contracts with foreign agents who refer patients from overseas, after The Sunday Times highlighted the existence of such a practice.
3 key strategies to fight fake news
In this era of fake news, it has become more important than ever to ensure people are equipped with critical thinking skills, so that they can discern truth from falsehood, effectively interrogate information sources and understand how and why online falsehoods are spread in the digital age.
Lunch With Sumiko: How a gift of Khong Guan assorted biscuits changed Minister Masagos Zulkifli's life
A tin of Khong Guan assorted biscuits was the reason Mr Masagos Zulkifli became an engineer.
Elon Musk ousted as Tesla chairman in SEC settlement; will remain CEO
Elon Musk will relinquish the role of Tesla chairman and split a US$40 million (S$54 million) penalty with the electric-car maker to settle fraud charges brought by the US over his tweeted claims about taking the company private.
Normanton Park's mystery brick shafts
Some long-time dwellers of Normanton Park, most of whose residents have vacated their homes after a successful collective sale last year, have flagged the existence of four little-known brick shafts lying along the estate's perimeter.
Guide to best electricity deals in the open market
Singaporeans can look forward to potentially lowering their power bills as the Open Electricity Market rolls out in zones across the island.
Lerine Yeo, heartland salesgirl
Selling clothes online in real time in front of a "live" audience of hundreds or thousands of people is usually not anyone's cup of tea.
Going on bended knee in public
A wedding proposal that was watched by millions worldwide during the recent Emmy awards has cast a spotlight on popping the question in public.
Motorcyclist killed in four-vehicle accident which left glass bottles strewn across the PIE
A 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday afternoon (Sept 29).