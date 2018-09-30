Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Sept 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 30.

Devastation in Sulawesi: Help arrives in Palu after quake as death toll rises to over 400



Indonesian survivors checking the body of earthquake and tsunami victims as they looked for their relatives at a police hospital in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, yesterday. According to reports, at least 405 people have died as a result of a series of powerful earthquakes that hit central Sulawesi and triggered a tsunami. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The first wave of rescuers and emergency aid arrived yesterday in Palu, Central Sulawesi, as the Indonesian province begins to count its losses after it was hit by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake a day earlier.

MOH puts a stop to foreign patient referral contracts



SingHealth and National University Hospital said they will cease the agreements by the end of next month. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Health Ministry (MOH) has told public hospitals to terminate all contracts with foreign agents who refer patients from overseas, after The Sunday Times highlighted the existence of such a practice.

3 key strategies to fight fake news

In this era of fake news, it has become more important than ever to ensure people are equipped with critical thinking skills, so that they can discern truth from falsehood, effectively interrogate information sources and understand how and why online falsehoods are spread in the digital age.

Lunch With Sumiko: How a gift of Khong Guan assorted biscuits changed Minister Masagos Zulkifli's life



Mr Masagos Zulkifli says his working style is not to micro-manage. Instead, he sets the broad picture and states what needs to be done. His job as Minister for the Environment and Water Resources and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs means he covers a wide range of issues, from the country's water resources to hawker centres and mosques to madrasahs. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



A tin of Khong Guan assorted biscuits was the reason Mr Masagos Zulkifli became an engineer.

Elon Musk ousted as Tesla chairman in SEC settlement; will remain CEO



The deal marks a quick resolution to a potentially devastating case for Musk (above). PHOTO: REUTERS



Elon Musk will relinquish the role of Tesla chairman and split a US$40 million (S$54 million) penalty with the electric-car maker to settle fraud charges brought by the US over his tweeted claims about taking the company private.

Normanton Park's mystery brick shafts



Dr John Kwok, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, at one of the shafts. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Some long-time dwellers of Normanton Park, most of whose residents have vacated their homes after a successful collective sale last year, have flagged the existence of four little-known brick shafts lying along the estate's perimeter.

Guide to best electricity deals in the open market



The Open Electricity Market will allow you to switch to a retailer at a price plan that best meets your needs, or opt to continue buying electricity from SP Group at the regulated tariff. PHOTO: ST FILE



Singaporeans can look forward to potentially lowering their power bills as the Open Electricity Market rolls out in zones across the island.

Lerine Yeo, heartland salesgirl



Lerine Yeo, 30, dubbed the "S Hook Sales Lady" whose online video has gone viral. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI



Selling clothes online in real time in front of a "live" audience of hundreds or thousands of people is usually not anyone's cup of tea.

Going on bended knee in public



Mr Andrew Ho proposed to Ms Anna Phua publicly in a large-scale event last year involving flash mobs, dancing and Care Bears, her favourite cartoon, at Resorts World Sentosa here. PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN, ENYA MAREINE



A wedding proposal that was watched by millions worldwide during the recent Emmy awards has cast a spotlight on popping the question in public.

Motorcyclist killed in four-vehicle accident which left glass bottles strewn across the PIE



The lorry had been carrying crates of glass bottles, which fell off and smashed on the highway, covering at least three lanes with a mixture of broken glass, crates, and liquid. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/STEVEN LIM



A 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday afternoon (Sept 29).

