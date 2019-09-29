Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Sept 29

Water level at Linggiu Reservoir in Johor falls below 50% due to dry weather: PUB
PUB said water levels at the reservoir stood at 72 per cent capacity at the start of this year.
Supermarkets, hospitals are new study hot spots for students
One of the unconventional study hot spots that have emerged is the dining area of the Cold Storage supermarket at Fusionopolis.
The Big 70: China stood up and became rich. Now, will it be strong again?
As China marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Insight looks back at how far the country has come and the challenges it faces.
ST Run: Briton Nick Impey wins men's 18.45km race, Japan's Maki Inami wins women's event
The 37-year-old Impey finished ahead of Singaporean Soh Rui Yong, who is this year's ST Run ambassador.
Lunch With Sumiko: Motorsports supremo Jean Todt on living life in the fast lane
He loved sports cars as a child, collected car models and dreamt of becoming a racing driver.
DFS could have better handled retrenchments: Josephine Teo
The travel retailer could have been better in the way they communicated with their employees and how they offered severance packages, Mrs Teo said.
Almost 32% of accidents involving older pedestrians in first half of 2019 were due to jaywalking
The total number of accidents involving older pedestrians increased by 59.1 per cent to 183 in the first six months of 2019, from 115 for the same period last year.
No IVF age limit now, but older women must be assessed by doctors: MOH
Doctors must assess their patients' fitness to carry the pregnancy to term and "ensure the baby is delivered with the best outcome for the mother and child", MOH said.
How I coped with my daughter's suicide
This is an excerpt from the book Loss Adjustment (Ethos Books, 2019). Written by Linda Collins, a copy editor with The Straits Times, it is a memoir of coping with the loss of her daughter Victoria McLeod by suicide.
Cleaner fined $2,200 for disposing coffin into Kallang River: NEA
The coffin was used to repatriate a body back to Singapore and was meant to be hacked up into pieces of wood and disposed of as regular trash.