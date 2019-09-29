Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Sept 29

Water level at Linggiu Reservoir in Johor falls below 50% due to dry weather: PUB



The Linggiu Reservoir in Johor Baru pictured on Sept 28, 2019. PUB has said that water levels at the reservoir stood at 72 per cent capacity at the start of this year. PHOTO: PUB



PUB said water levels at the reservoir stood at 72 per cent capacity at the start of this year.

Supermarkets, hospitals are new study hot spots for students



One of the unconventional study hot spots that have emerged is the dining area of the Cold Storage supermarket at Fusionopolis. ST PHOTO: MARCELLIN LOPEZ



One of the unconventional study hot spots that have emerged is the dining area of the Cold Storage supermarket at Fusionopolis.

The Big 70: China stood up and became rich. Now, will it be strong again?



The New China's tumultuous transformation from poverty to power culminates in an unprecedented country-wide celebration on Oct 1 as the country marks the 70th anniversary of its "liberation". PHOTO: AFP



As China marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Insight looks back at how far the country has come and the challenges it faces.

ST Run: Briton Nick Impey wins men's 18.45km race, Japan's Maki Inami wins women's event



Nick Impey crossing the finish line of the 18.45km race at The Straits Times Run on Sept 29, 2019.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The 37-year-old Impey finished ahead of Singaporean Soh Rui Yong, who is this year's ST Run ambassador.

Lunch With Sumiko: Motorsports supremo Jean Todt on living life in the fast lane



Mr Jean Todt started as a rally co-driver when he was 20, moved on to race management and led a wondrous period at Ferrari where it won 14 Formula One world titles. Since 2009, he has headed the International Automobile Federation, the world's governing body of motorsports. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



He loved sports cars as a child, collected car models and dreamt of becoming a racing driver.

DFS could have better handled retrenchments: Josephine Teo



Media reports this week said that DFS had told about 60 workers at the Scotts Road outlet to leave with immediate effect and it did not give the staff any warning. ST PHOTO; ONG WEE KIAT



The travel retailer could have been better in the way they communicated with their employees and how they offered severance packages, Mrs Teo said.

Almost 32% of accidents involving older pedestrians in first half of 2019 were due to jaywalking



Almost 32 per cent of accidents involving older pedestrians were due to jaywalking. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The total number of accidents involving older pedestrians increased by 59.1 per cent to 183 in the first six months of 2019, from 115 for the same period last year.

No IVF age limit now, but older women must be assessed by doctors: MOH



Ms Lily Kew, who was featured in The Sunday Times last week, is pregnant at age 48 with her second child, thanks to in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). But as there was an age limit of 45 for IVF treatment here previously, she had to go to Johor Baru to do the procedure. PHOTO: MARCUS TAN FOR THE SUNDAY TIMES



Doctors must assess their patients' fitness to carry the pregnancy to term and "ensure the baby is delivered with the best outcome for the mother and child", MOH said.

How I coped with my daughter's suicide



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



This is an excerpt from the book Loss Adjustment (Ethos Books, 2019). Written by Linda Collins, a copy editor with The Straits Times, it is a memoir of coping with the loss of her daughter Victoria McLeod by suicide.

Cleaner fined $2,200 for disposing coffin into Kallang River: NEA



Two rectangular boxes - which turned out to be the inner and outer crates of a single coffin - were sighted floating on the Kallang River near Upper Boon Keng Road on May 8, 2019. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



The coffin was used to repatriate a body back to Singapore and was meant to be hacked up into pieces of wood and disposed of as regular trash.

