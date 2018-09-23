Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Sept 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 23.
PM Lee Hsien Loong warns against online scam using his name to solicit bitcoin investments
In a Facebook post uploaded on Saturday evening, Mr Lee said: "Anyone can be the target of fake news."
Xinyao singer Dawn Gan dies at the age of 55
Gan was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma - a rare form of cancer which affects the soft tissue and usually occurs near the joints of the arm, neck or leg - in 2013. The following year, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Old is gold for these buyers of ageing HDB flats
Over the last 16 months, flats with 60 years or less left on their leases formed a larger proportion of resale transactions than in the same duration before March last year.
Should you withdraw CPF cash at age 55?
Stay in or cash out? That is the question for many people as they near 55 and the enticing pot of CPF money awaits.
Teachers on strike at Singapore-run Beijing international school over unpaid wages
Some former teachers at the Beijing BISS International School said they are owed as much as 120,000 yuan (S$23,873) in wages.
It Changed My Life: A peek into dark world of organ trading
A series of health issues faced by his wife and friends prompted Mr Raju Chellam to enter the Dark Web, where he found out a lot about organ trading.
New-age careers: Meet the drone pilot and the blockchain entrepreneur
Some Singaporeans are thriving in the new tech economy and working in jobs that did not exist just a few years ago.
Select Committee on fake news: Thum Ping Tjin 'completely disagrees' that he lied about academic credentials
In its report, the Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods said Dr Thum had referred to himself as a research fellow in history at Oxford University. He, however, never was a research fellow in history at Oxford, said the committee.
Crazy Rich Asians movie sparks tour craze to places like ACS (Primary), Nassim Road
A sociologist said such tours are a fresh approach to "inventing" tourist attractions and can provide a more complete and balanced picture of Singapore life when they include visits to the Housing Board heartlands.
Football: Liverpool, Man City stroll; United held on Alex Ferguson's return
Liverpool maintained their finest start to any season, earning a sixth straight Premier League win 3-0 over Southampton as Manchester City returned to form with a dazzling 5-0 win at Cardiff City on Saturday (Sept 22).