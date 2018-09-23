Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Sept 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 23.

PM Lee Hsien Loong warns against online scam using his name to solicit bitcoin investments



PM Lee Hsien Loong's post was accompanied by a screenshot of a website with a picture of him and some quotes attributed to him. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/LEE HSIEN LOONG



In a Facebook post uploaded on Saturday evening, Mr Lee said: "Anyone can be the target of fake news."

Xinyao singer Dawn Gan dies at the age of 55



Dawn Gan was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a rare form of cancer which affects the soft tissue and usually occurs near the joints of the arm, neck or leg, in 2013. PHOTO: ST FILE



Gan was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma - a rare form of cancer which affects the soft tissue and usually occurs near the joints of the arm, neck or leg - in 2013. The following year, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Old is gold for these buyers of ageing HDB flats



Mr Illyas Lim-Effandi and his wife, Ms Michelle Ng, near their walk-up SIT flat in Tiong Bahru estate. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI



Over the last 16 months, flats with 60 years or less left on their leases formed a larger proportion of resale transactions than in the same duration before March last year.

Should you withdraw CPF cash at age 55?





A CPF Board study found that people who made withdrawals mostly deposited the funds in a bank or used them to pay for near-term expenditure needs or big-ticket items. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Stay in or cash out? That is the question for many people as they near 55 and the enticing pot of CPF money awaits.

Teachers on strike at Singapore-run Beijing international school over unpaid wages



The gates of Beijing BISS International School were padlocked yesterday. The school is listed as part of the ISS education group, which also runs the ISS International School in Singapore. ST PHOTO: DANSON CHEONG



Some former teachers at the Beijing BISS International School said they are owed as much as 120,000 yuan (S$23,873) in wages.

It Changed My Life: A peek into dark world of organ trading



Mr Chellam in 1985 with the late US Senator Charles Percy who ran a consultancy to help US firms reach out to Asian customers. PHOTO: COURTESY OF RAJU CHELLAM



A series of health issues faced by his wife and friends prompted Mr Raju Chellam to enter the Dark Web, where he found out a lot about organ trading.

New-age careers: Meet the drone pilot and the blockchain entrepreneur



Blockchain entrepreneur Daphne Ng is co-founder of JEDTrade, which comprises a team of 15 developers and project managers in Singapore and a development team of 30 in Shanghai. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



Some Singaporeans are thriving in the new tech economy and working in jobs that did not exist just a few years ago.

Select Committee on fake news: Thum Ping Tjin 'completely disagrees' that he lied about academic credentials



Historian Thum Ping Tjin had written to the Select Committee when it sought public views earlier this year on the issue of deliberate online falsehoods. PHOTO: GOV.SG



In its report, the Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods said Dr Thum had referred to himself as a research fellow in history at Oxford University. He, however, never was a research fellow in history at Oxford, said the committee.

Crazy Rich Asians movie sparks tour craze to places like ACS (Primary), Nassim Road



The tour group - a mix of expatriates and visitors - outside a black-and-white bungalow in Nassim Road as part of a Crazy Rich Asians tour led by Jane's Singapore Tours, on Sept 14, 2018. PHOTO: TAMARIND LIVING



A sociologist said such tours are a fresh approach to "inventing" tourist attractions and can provide a more complete and balanced picture of Singapore life when they include visits to the Housing Board heartlands.

Football: Liverpool, Man City stroll; United held on Alex Ferguson's return



Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (second left) celebrates scoring the team's third goal. PHOTO: AFP



Liverpool maintained their finest start to any season, earning a sixth straight Premier League win 3-0 over Southampton as Manchester City returned to form with a dazzling 5-0 win at Cardiff City on Saturday (Sept 22).

