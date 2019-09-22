Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Sept 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 22.
Data privacy breaches: Fines hit new annual high
Over $1.29 million in fines have been issued so far this year; experts say spike is due to greater awareness and sums are set to rise.
The State of Play: How political parties are gearing up for the GE
Insight looks at how the People's Action Party and opposition parties are gearing up for the general election.
Lunch With Sumiko: Andrew Kwan on building brands that nourish the world
From the Pastamania chain to farming barramundi, Andrew Kwan hothouses local food brands and helps them grow.
'Dying' to help bring climate actions to life
Hong Lim event held in solidarity with global youth movement draws young, not-so-young.
Woman who had twins at 58 is likely Singapore's oldest mum
She gave birth to twin boys in August 2016.
Securing the future of quality journalism
Credible content that audiences value and new sources of revenue needed to sustain newsrooms.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc claims stunning pole at Singapore Grand Prix
Joining him on the front row is five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
How can we breathe if the oxygen has been taken away, ask residents in haze-shrouded Pekanbaru
Business has slumped the past two weeks with most people preferring to remain at home.
A Pakatan Harapan Johor MP dies, setting the stage for a tough by-election
With the recent formal agreement by Barisan Nasional and Parti Islam SeMalaysia to work closely together, Pakatan Harapan could expect a stiff fight for the seat.
How to be an eco-traveller
Here are five tips on how to reduce your environmental impact while on holiday.