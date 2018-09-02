Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Sept 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 2.
Marina Bay Cruise Centre to expand as regional traffic grows
The centre could see its capacity double, as Singapore positions itself to capture a growing share of a booming industry which is still nascent in the region.
MP Seah Kian Peng questions historian Thum Ping Tjin for suggesting Singapore is part of Malaysia
"I wonder what deep historical insight prompted him to make this plea, to Dr M, whose views... of Singapore knowing its place in relation to Malaysia are well known," said Mr Seah.
OCBC apologises for service outage caused by technical problem; all services restored
Users had reported that the bank's ATMs, online banking system, 24-hour hotline and credit card transactions were all down. They were gradually restored after 11.30pm on Saturday.
City Harvest founder Kong Hee's Sentosa Cove penthouse sold at a loss of over $2m
The 5,242 sq ft waterway-facing unit at The Oceanfront changed hands in April for $7.2 million. The buyer is Kenyan diplomat Neal Manilal Chandaria.
Ah Long San, the loan shark who kept cops on his payroll
Even after his death, his influence was palpable, with hundreds streaming in and out of his three-day wake in eastern Singapore and over 200 attending his funeral.
It Changed My Life: Her daughter's every birthday is a triumph
Ms Tham Yin May's daughter Vera was born with Trisomy 18, a genetic disorder caused by an error in cell division. Babies suffer from a plethora of mental and physical disabilities.
Obama, Meghan McCain rebuke absent Trump in tribute to fallen senator John McCain
Former US presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, once fierce rivals of Mr McCain, praised him in eulogies and joined his daughter at a memorial service.
Getting more bang for your buck: Tips to stretch your dollar
Amid concerns over rising education and healthcare costs, Singaporeans are spending more to maintain a higher-quality lifestyle. Here's how they can be savvy spenders.
What's so special about Singapore's hawker culture to warrant a Unesco heritage listing?
As the country bids for a listing on the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, experts weigh in on what sets its hawker culture apart from the rest.
Bishop sorry after 'groping' pop princess Ariana Grande at Aretha Franklin's funeral
Images showed Bishop Charles Ellis III putting his arm around Grande after her song at the funeral, with his fingers touching the right side of her chest.