Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Sept 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 16.
Stuck with a smoking neighbour: When neighbours' amity goes up in smoke
How much can you do when cigarette smoke drifts into your home?
Singapore will be one of first countries I visit as PM: Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim
Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday (Sept 15) that Singapore will be one of the first countries he visits when he becomes Prime Minister, stressing that the two countries need to forge strong bonds.
The debate over 377A: Why repeal v remain is a hot issue in Singapore
The Penal Code's Section 377A, which criminalises sex between men, is in the spotlight again. Insight examines why the issue continues to stir up strong debate between opposing camps.
It looks so science fiction: Actress Michelle Yeoh says friends were blown away by sights of Singapore in Crazy Rich Asians film
Some of Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh's foreign friends were so blown away by the sights of Singapore in the film Crazy Rich Asians that they thought the locales were not real.
Formula One: Lewis Hamilton storms to pole position for Singapore night race, praises track as 'Monaco on steroids'
From staring elimination right in the face to pole position, Lewis Hamilton had an eventful evening at Saturday's (Sept 15) Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix qualifying as he took pole with some sensational driving.
No panda baby for Kai Kai and Jia Jia: Latest artificial insemination attempt fails
A recent attempt to artificially inseminate female panda Jia Jia, one of River Safari's main attractions, has failed to produce a much-anticipated baby.
It Changed My Life: Top business school founder Yoshito Hori started small in a rented room
Yoshito Hori raised US$8,000 from his friends and began a night school with his flat as office in 1992.
More en bloc sites going unsold after cooling measures
Even as megasites Pandan Valley and Laguna Park bedazzled with their multi-billion dollar en bloc attempts, two other billion-dollar candidates, Horizon Towers and Faber Garden, closed their tenders without a buyer.
Australian state of Queensland offers $98,450 reward over strawberries sabotaged with needles
The police have said that six brands of strawberries in Australia are believed to be contaminated with needles and pins, prompting warnings from the authorities to slice the fruit before eating.
Off the menu: Uncovering secret, off-menu dishes
Hankering for asam prawns or seafood pasta with sofrito sauce? The Sunday Times digs out secret dishes at eateries known only to regular customers.