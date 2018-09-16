Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Sept 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 16.

Stuck with a smoking neighbour: When neighbours' amity goes up in smoke



Under current laws, smokers cannot take a puff in the common area of any residential premises or building, including common corridors and void decks.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



How much can you do when cigarette smoke drifts into your home?

Singapore will be one of first countries I visit as PM: Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Prime Minister's office, on Sept 15, 2018.PHOTO: MCI



Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday (Sept 15) that Singapore will be one of the first countries he visits when he becomes Prime Minister, stressing that the two countries need to forge strong bonds.

The debate over 377A: Why repeal v remain is a hot issue in Singapore



Participants at the Pink Dot event in June 2016. The rally, which supports the LGBT cause, has gained traction over the years and marked its 10th anniversary in July this year.ST FILE PHOTO



The Penal Code's Section 377A, which criminalises sex between men, is in the spotlight again. Insight examines why the issue continues to stir up strong debate between opposing camps.

It looks so science fiction: Actress Michelle Yeoh says friends were blown away by sights of Singapore in Crazy Rich Asians film



Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh says the fact that Crazy Rich Asians has done so well in the US has been the "greatest relief".ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Some of Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh's foreign friends were so blown away by the sights of Singapore in the film Crazy Rich Asians that they thought the locales were not real.

Formula One: Lewis Hamilton storms to pole position for Singapore night race, praises track as 'Monaco on steroids'



Lewis Hamilton in action during the qualifying round of the 2018 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit, as seen from Swissotel The Stamford, on Sept 15, 2018.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



From staring elimination right in the face to pole position, Lewis Hamilton had an eventful evening at Saturday's (Sept 15) Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix qualifying as he took pole with some sensational driving.

No panda baby for Kai Kai and Jia Jia: Latest artificial insemination attempt fails



The pair celebrated their birthdays on Sept 14, with Kai Kai turning 11 on that day itself, while Jia Jia's 10th birthday fell on Sept 3. A recent attempt to artificially inseminate female panda Jia Jia, has failed to produce a much-anticipated baby.PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



A recent attempt to artificially inseminate female panda Jia Jia, one of River Safari's main attractions, has failed to produce a much-anticipated baby.

It Changed My Life: Top business school founder Yoshito Hori started small in a rented room



Globis Management School founder Yoshito Hori believes in the power of education and in giving back to the community. Among his many initiatives is one to revitalise his hometown Mito in Japan's Ibaraki prefecture.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Yoshito Hori raised US$8,000 from his friends and began a night school with his flat as office in 1992.

More en bloc sites going unsold after cooling measures



Horizon Towers is among the 50 en bloc projects whose tenders closed without a sale this year up to Sept 12.PHOTO: JILL



Even as megasites Pandan Valley and Laguna Park bedazzled with their multi-billion dollar en bloc attempts, two other billion-dollar candidates, Horizon Towers and Faber Garden, closed their tenders without a buyer.

Australian state of Queensland offers $98,450 reward over strawberries sabotaged with needles



The police have said that six brands of strawberries in Australia are believed to be contaminated with needles and pins, prompting warnings from authorities to slice the fruit before eating.PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The police have said that six brands of strawberries in Australia are believed to be contaminated with needles and pins, prompting warnings from the authorities to slice the fruit before eating.

Off the menu: Uncovering secret, off-menu dishes



Tat Lee Seafood owner Sing Cheo Liang with its Treasure Pot Kampung Chicken (far left) and Cai Xiang Tofu, which are not on the menu.ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Hankering for asam prawns or seafood pasta with sofrito sauce? The Sunday Times digs out secret dishes at eateries known only to regular customers.

