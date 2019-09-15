Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Sept 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 15.

False Romeo's web of deceit: A love scammer's three-month ruse to swindle $165k



Love scams have been a growing scourge across the world, especially in developed countries such as the United States and Australia. ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



It took only three days before William professed his love. It happened on May 7, during the very first conversation on WhatsApp.

READ MORE HERE

Drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities knock out half the kingdom's supply



Smoke billows from an Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq about 60km south-west of Dhahran in Saudi Arabia's eastern province, on Sept 14, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The attacks will cut the kingdom's output by 5.7 million barrels per day or more than 5% of global oil supply.

READ MORE HERE

Illegal cigarette sellers who hide in the forest



The men selling contraband cigarettes sprinting across a filter lane meant for vehicles exiting Bukit Timah Expressway to get to Bukit Panjang, posing a hazard to motorists. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Peddlers sell contraband cigarettes in housing estates and hide in forest to avoid detection.

READ MORE HERE

Haze blankets western Singapore and spoils the day for tourists at Mandai Zoo and Jurong Bird Park



A photo taken in Jurong shows haze over the area at around 5pm on Sept 14, 2019. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Older tourists also complained about feeling some discomfort from the hazy conditions when visiting the zoo on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Clash of the clans: First the Teochews, now the Hainanese



The Beach Road building, long seen as a home for the Hainanese community in Singapore, now bears a sign that reads Kheng Chiu Building instead of Hainan Hwee Kuan. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Leaders of Hainanese community clash over control of association's assets.

READ MORE HERE

14 years of trying, 3 miscarriages - and finally a baby



Ms Chen Li Jia with her son Hansel and her husband Darren Kuek at home. The couple welcomed Hansel in April this year after 14 years of marriage. Ms Chen, who went through several failed IVF attempts and miscarriages over the years, said it helped to have close family members and friends to talk to about her struggles. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Ms Chen Li Jia, 42, became pregnant again for the fourth time last year when she was 41.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian parties Umno and PAS sign unity pact



Over 10,000 party faithful, most dressed in white, packed the Putra World Trade Centre to witness the chiefs of former rivals Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia sign a "National Cooperation" charter outlining the terms of their pact on Sept 14, 2019. ST PHOTO: SHANNON TEOH



'New Deal' ends Malay Muslim parties' decades of rivalry but sparks fears of racial polarisation.

READ MORE HERE

It Changed My Life: She gave up high finance to be a chef



Miss Petrina Loh, owner of Morsels, also does guest stints in restaurants and pop-ups abroad. She says: "I don't just cook. I manage the business and everything else including the marketing. Some days, I'm like a zombie." But she has no regrets about giving up a rewarding career in banking for the stove and cooking pot. ST PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN



The money's not great, the hours are bad, but restaurateur Petrina Loh thrives on keeping diners happy.

READ MORE HERE

Nasi lemak restaurant The Coconut Club's co-founder Lee Eng Su dies aged 40



Mr Lee Eng Su died at home on Sept 12, 2019. The late Mr Lee had passionately about how nasi lemak is not just a dish but a "cuisine" when he talked to The Straits Times in 2017. PHOTOS: THE COCONUT CLUB/FACEBOOK, THE COCONUT CLUB



The late Mr Lee spoke passionately about how nasi lemak is not just a dish but a "cuisine" when he talked to ST in 2017.

READ MORE HERE

Swimming: Second world championship gold for Yip Pin Xiu



Singapore swimmer Yip Pin Xiu came in first in the women's 50m backstroke S2 event while Angela Procida of Italy (left) and Aly van Wyck-Smart of Canada came in second and third respectively. PHOTO: MARC MORRIS/SPORTSNEWSAGENCY



She won the women's 50m backstroke S2 event in 1min 4.43sec at the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in London.

READ MORE HERE