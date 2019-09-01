Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Sept 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 1.

New green corridor to connect Singapore's three national gardens



An artist's impression of the Bukit Timah-Rochor Green Corridor, which will run parallel to the Bukit Timah Canal and give cyclists and pedestrians a continuous path between Jurong Lake Gardens, the Singapore Botanic Gardens and Gardens by the Bay. PHOTO: NPARKS



The 11km Bukit Timah-Rochor Green Corridor will provide cyclists and pedestrians a path between Jurong Lake Gardens, the Singapore Botanic Gardens and Gardens by the Bay.

AYE, West Coast area better protected against flooding after $74 million canal upgrade





The capacity of the 3km-long Sungei Pandan Kechil canal has been doubled. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The capacity of the Sungei Pandan Kechil canal has been doubled and recreational facilities have been added at a cost of $74 million.

Beijing's Hong Kong strategy - more arrests, no concessions - may prolong unrest





Among those arrested on Friday were key activists Joshua Wong, who rose to global prominence with Hong Kong's so-called Umbrella Movement protests in 2014, and Agnes Chow. They were later released on bail. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



Beijing and Hong Kong officials are hoping the protests will gradually die down. But with protest leaders vowing not to back down, the price of the strategy could be months of acrimony.

Sitting on a goldmine: Owners of HDB flats in coveted sites can profit from soaring prices





Housewife Heather Ho, 41, with two of her three children, 10-year-old Elliot Tan (with glasses) and Nathanael Tan, five, in their Marine Drive five-room HDB flat. Her parents bought it for around $35,000 in 1978 and transferred ownership of this flat to her in 2007 when she was preparing to get married. Three units in the same block were sold for between $808,000 and $918,000 this year. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



While some Pinnacle units sell for at least $1 million, flats in older estates like Marine Parade, Tiong Bahru and Queenstown can also fetch good prices.

Clothes and shoes from China hardest hit by new US tariffs on Sept 1





15 per cent tariffs on US$125 billion (S$173 billion) of Chinese goods will kick in on Sunday (Sept 1), originally set for 10 per cent but raised by US President Donald Trump on Aug 23 in retaliation against China's counter-tariffs. PHOTO: AFP



American women, who outspend men on fashion and get more of it from China, are expected to feel the pinch the most should prices rise.

Helping readers sift the real from the fake





ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



Online falsehoods are a public menace of our times. A growing number of people say they are concerned about them and find it increasingly difficult to tell real news from fake.

Open electricity market: How to save energy and money





The Energy Market Authority stated earlier this year that consumers who have switched out of buying electricity from SP Power to one of the 12 electricity retailers pay a rate that is about 20 to 30 per cent lower than the regulated tariff. ST FILE PHOTO



About 34 per cent of household consumers have made the switch and most have signed up for 24-month standard price plans.

2 dead and up to 20 injured in Texas shootings





Police said there are multiple gunshot victims in West Texas after reports of two suspects opening fire in the area of Midland and Odessa, Texas. PHOTO: AP



The two attacks in the cities of Midland and Odessa terrified a region with a combined population of 263,000 at the start of Labour Day weekend.

Badminton: 'Tiger-looking' Yeo Jia Min wants more than just success on court





National shuttler Yeo Jia Min at the OCBC Arena on Aug 2, 2019. The 20-year-old is the first Singapore woman to reach the singles quarter-final at the world championships. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



She had a remarkable quarter-final run at last week's BWF World Championships, during which she upset world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi in the second round.

Bintan's new cool: Three new Bintan hotels to check out over the next long weekend





The scenic marathon route at Lagoi Bay at Bintan Resorts. PHOTO: BINTAN RESORTS INTERNATIONAL



Last year, more than 220,000 visitors from Singapore visited Bintan's northern coastline, which houses most of the island's resorts.

