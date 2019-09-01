Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Sept 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 1.
New green corridor to connect Singapore's three national gardens
The 11km Bukit Timah-Rochor Green Corridor will provide cyclists and pedestrians a path between Jurong Lake Gardens, the Singapore Botanic Gardens and Gardens by the Bay.
AYE, West Coast area better protected against flooding after $74 million canal upgrade
The capacity of the Sungei Pandan Kechil canal has been doubled and recreational facilities have been added at a cost of $74 million.
Beijing's Hong Kong strategy - more arrests, no concessions - may prolong unrest
Beijing and Hong Kong officials are hoping the protests will gradually die down. But with protest leaders vowing not to back down, the price of the strategy could be months of acrimony.
Sitting on a goldmine: Owners of HDB flats in coveted sites can profit from soaring prices
While some Pinnacle units sell for at least $1 million, flats in older estates like Marine Parade, Tiong Bahru and Queenstown can also fetch good prices.
Clothes and shoes from China hardest hit by new US tariffs on Sept 1
American women, who outspend men on fashion and get more of it from China, are expected to feel the pinch the most should prices rise.
Helping readers sift the real from the fake
Online falsehoods are a public menace of our times. A growing number of people say they are concerned about them and find it increasingly difficult to tell real news from fake.
Open electricity market: How to save energy and money
About 34 per cent of household consumers have made the switch and most have signed up for 24-month standard price plans.
2 dead and up to 20 injured in Texas shootings
The two attacks in the cities of Midland and Odessa terrified a region with a combined population of 263,000 at the start of Labour Day weekend.
Badminton: 'Tiger-looking' Yeo Jia Min wants more than just success on court
She had a remarkable quarter-final run at last week's BWF World Championships, during which she upset world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi in the second round.
Bintan's new cool: Three new Bintan hotels to check out over the next long weekend
Last year, more than 220,000 visitors from Singapore visited Bintan's northern coastline, which houses most of the island's resorts.