Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Oct 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 7.
Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed as a US Supreme Court judge after Senate vote
His elevation to the nine-member Supreme Court bench is as of now US President Donald Trump’s most lasting legacy.
AVA suspends Malaysian farm behind recalled Pasar and Iceberg lettuce
AVA said that it has also notified the Malaysian authorities that it had detected higher-than-permitted levels of Fipronil in the product.
Evolution in education: Learning to see beyond grades
Fewer mid-year exams, test-free Primary 1 ad 2, and no more class rankings. These are just the latest moves to steer Singapore away from being fixated on marks, but are they enough?
Fake news, religious extremism are new challenges for grassroots movement: Chan Chun Sing
Emerging phenomena such as online falsehoods and religious exclusivism can damage the social fabric, and the grassroots movement, whose job is to keep Singapore cohesive, needs to focus on them, the People's Association deputy chairman said.
Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital nursing home opens after $96m facelift
With the facelift, it is now the largest single-site nursing home in Singapore.
It Changed My Life: Film-maker Joko Anwar makes a hit of his own life
Born into a poor family in Medan, Joko Anwar is now considered one of Asia's top directors.
Tackling the class divide: We, the people, also matter
Much has been said about the role of policies, and the political system, in tackling income and class divides. But social mindsets and attitudes of parents and citizens also matter greatly.
Go 'plogging' to get fit and do good
The term "plogging" refers to picking up trash while jogging, being a mash-up of the word "jogging" and the Swedish words "plocka upp", meaning "pick up".
Silent in school for eight years
For eight years from Primary 3 to Secondary 4, Nigel Ng did not speak a word to his classmates in school.
No, it's not a ghost: 'Mysterious' hand filmed grabbing child in swimming pool in Malaysia
Facebook user Eiyna Sharina, who is from Perak in Malaysia, posted the video of a boy struggling in the water as his father tries to carry him.