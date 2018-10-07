Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Oct 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 7.

Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed as a US Supreme Court judge after Senate vote



Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



His elevation to the nine-member Supreme Court bench is as of now US President Donald Trump’s most lasting legacy.

AVA suspends Malaysian farm behind recalled Pasar and Iceberg lettuce



The authorities had issued a recall of the lettuce sold at FairPrice and Sheng Siong supermarkets on Oct 4, 2018. PHOTOS: AGRI-FOOD AND VETERINARY AUTHORITY



AVA said that it has also notified the Malaysian authorities that it had detected higher-than-permitted levels of Fipronil in the product.

Evolution in education: Learning to see beyond grades



Pupils waiting for their Primary School Leaving Examination results. PHOTO: ST FILE



Fewer mid-year exams, test-free Primary 1 ad 2, and no more class rankings. These are just the latest moves to steer Singapore away from being fixated on marks, but are they enough?

Fake news, religious extremism are new challenges for grassroots movement: Chan Chun Sing



People's Association deputy chairman Chan Chun Sing speaking at the Grassroots Seminar on Oct 6, 2018. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



Emerging phenomena such as online falsehoods and religious exclusivism can damage the social fabric, and the grassroots movement, whose job is to keep Singapore cohesive, needs to focus on them, the People's Association deputy chairman said.

Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital nursing home opens after $96m facelift



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong greets seniors at the newly renovated Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital nursing home on Oct 6, 2018. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



With the facelift, it is now the largest single-site nursing home in Singapore.

It Changed My Life: Film-maker Joko Anwar makes a hit of his own life



Joko Anwar is seen as one of those rare film-makers who have bridged the gap between commercial success and critical acclaim. PHOTO: COURTESY OF JOKO ANWAR



Born into a poor family in Medan, Joko Anwar is now considered one of Asia's top directors.

Tackling the class divide: We, the people, also matter



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



Much has been said about the role of policies, and the political system, in tackling income and class divides. But social mindsets and attitudes of parents and citizens also matter greatly.

Go 'plogging' to get fit and do good



Mr Lee Leong Hui (in front) plogging at the East Coast beach with his colleagues from property firm Lendlease, as part of the company's annual community day. ST PHOTO: MATTHIAS CHONG



The term "plogging" refers to picking up trash while jogging, being a mash-up of the word "jogging" and the Swedish words "plocka upp", meaning "pick up".

Silent in school for eight years



Mr Nigel Ng holding his book Silence Is Not Golden, with his mother Janet Wong, father Frederick Ng and his brothers Norman and Nicholas (with glasses). ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI



For eight years from Primary 3 to Secondary 4, Nigel Ng did not speak a word to his classmates in school.

No, it's not a ghost: 'Mysterious' hand filmed grabbing child in swimming pool in Malaysia



A viral video showing a "mysterious hand" grabbing onto the thigh of a young boy in a swimming pool for a split second before disappearing has shocked the Internet. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK/EIYNA SHARINA



Facebook user Eiyna Sharina, who is from Perak in Malaysia, posted the video of a boy struggling in the water as his father tries to carry him.

