Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Oct 6

China brands Hong Kong protests a 'colour revolution', experts expect more hardline approach soon





Protesters marching in Hong Kong's Central district on Oct 4, 2019. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The comments signal a turning point and show that Beijing's patience is wearing thin, said experts.

READ MORE HERE

North Korea breaks off nuclear talks with US in Sweden





North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator Kim Myong Gil is seen outside the North Korean embassy in Stockholm, Sweden Oct 5, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



The North's chief nuclear negotiator cast the blame on what he portrayed as US inflexibility. The US State Department said those comments did not reflect "the content or spirit" of the talks.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporeans are Third World people? Public figures react to Tommy Koh's comments





A photo taken on Oct 1 shows Professor Tommy Koh speaking at the Singapore Bicentennial Conference. Prof Koh had lamented during the conference that Singapore was a First World country with Third World people. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Though some progress has been made, many believe that Singaporeans still had far to go when it comes to kindness, consideration and civic-mindedness.

READ MORE HERE

Donating bodies to science: Ultimate gift to medicine





Students, with one hand on a cadaver, take an oath to treat the body with dignity. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Over the course of almost a year, Sunday Times journalist Calvin Yang and photojournalists Kua Chee Siong and Mark Cheong documented the journey of medical cadavers.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong protests: A family divided, a mum in anguish



After a disagreement about the July 21 incident - a pro-Beijing mob believed to be linked to triads attacked protesters and commuters at a rural metro station - Jenny Kwan's son, Choi, moved out and she has not spoken to him since. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



For government supporter Jenny Kwan, the protests have gone from the streets into her home after her pro-democracy son moved out following a difference in opinion.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian government aims to close inter-ethnic income gap to within 10% by 2030





Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (second from left) at the launch of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 plan yesterday. With him are (from left) Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. PHOTO: BERNAMA



The Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 replaces the Vision 2020 plan introduced by Dr Mahathir in 1991 during his previous 22-year administration.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore helps Japan's tsunami-hit city pick up the pieces





Visitors to the inaugural Singapore Fair, held at the Rikuzentakata Community Hall yesterday, were treated to a lunch that featured Singaporean dishes such as laksa and chicken rice. ST PHOTO: WALTER SIM



A multi-purpose community hall in Rikuzentakata was built with donations from Singapore and now serves as a recreation and business space for the city of 18,959 people.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch With Sumiko: Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi on how 'immigrant's fear' made her succeed





Mrs Indra Nooyi, who is known for her visionary leadership, says she relished the role of CEO as “supporter, coach, mentor” as she could teach others all the things she had learnt to get to where she was. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



"I just wanted to work hard and do well because I wanted to make my family proud. And one thing led to another," she said.

READ MORE HERE

Man found dead amid trash: Whose issue is hoarding and who to turn to for help?





A 68-year-old man was found dead amid piles of rubbish inside his Bedok North flat on Sept 28, 2019. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



With hoarding cast into the spotlight again, MPs and social workers give their take on who should be responsible.

READ MORE HERE

More singles turning to blood type dating to meet 'The One'





A speed dating session where participants select a potential partner based on their blood type. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



In Japan, dating services use blood type to make matches and employers use it to evaluate suitable job applicants.

READ MORE HERE