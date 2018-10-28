Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Oct 28

Concern over unapproved 'stuffing' in HDB blocks, flats
From newspapers and cardboard to electrical wiring and broken tiles, these normally discarded items were found to have been put to unacceptable use as "stuffing" by errant contractors at HDB blocks.
Gunman targeting Jews kills 11 in Pittsburgh synagogue
A gunman yelling, “All Jews must die,” stormed a Pittsburgh synagogue during Saturday services, killing 11 worshippers and wounding six other people including four police officers, before he was arrested.
Do Singapore and Johor need a third link?
From the tranquil waterfront district of Punggol, the skyline of towering cranes and industrial buildings of Johor's Pasir Gudang looms across the water. Boats cruise along the deep Johor Strait and wild otters splash around near the jetty.
Singapore lowers 2030 water consumption target to 130 litres per person per day
Singapore is planning to reduce the amount of water used by households even more by 2030, with a new target of 130 litres to be used by each person daily, or 10 litres less than the original goal.
Climate of change: A close shave for Cape Town which averted a water crisis
A city that was supposed to run dry earlier this year has pushed back its day of reckoning - by fighting for every drop of water.
Can you live on 15 per cent of the water amount you usually use?
We use a comfortable amount of water every day in Singapore, even though water supply is an existential issue for us. A report by the World Resources Institute said Singapore is likely to suffer from extreme levels of water stress by 2040.
Lunch With Sumiko: I'm not a gangster or a nerd, says pro gamer Ho Kun Xian
Professional gamer Ho Kun Xian is staying away from carbs. He's chosen to have lunch at Fengshan Centre in Bedok and we're having soupy bak chor mee with meatballs.
40 Umno MPs 'may join Mahathir's party', as Barisan Nasional mulls changing its name
As many as 40 MPs from Umno may jump ship to a political party led by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, a senior aide to the premier said on Saturday.
Why is it so hard to buy concert tickets?
Bought your tickets to British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's concert next year? If you have, you might have noticed two interesting clauses in the fine print.
Chicken brown rice, anyone? Hawkers at Tekka Market join initiative to get Singaporeans to eat healthy?
Since September, more than 80 hawker stalls at Tekka Market have been serving a variety of healthier food and drinks.