Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Oct 28

Concern over unapproved 'stuffing' in HDB blocks, flats



A resident in Block 729 Woodlands Circle saw paper wrappers (circled) stuffed in a gap between the metal frame of the lift door and the wall on the 10th and 11th floors. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



From newspapers and cardboard to electrical wiring and broken tiles, these normally discarded items were found to have been put to unacceptable use as "stuffing" by errant contractors at HDB blocks.

Gunman targeting Jews kills 11 in Pittsburgh synagogue





Police members respond to the site of a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue. PHOTO: AFP





A gunman yelling, “All Jews must die,” stormed a Pittsburgh synagogue during Saturday services, killing 11 worshippers and wounding six other people including four police officers, before he was arrested.

Do Singapore and Johor need a third link?



For people who have to commute to work, mostly Malaysians entering Singapore, the traffic jams on the Causeway can prove to be a daily nightmare. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



From the tranquil waterfront district of Punggol, the skyline of towering cranes and industrial buildings of Johor's Pasir Gudang looms across the water. Boats cruise along the deep Johor Strait and wild otters splash around near the jetty.

Singapore lowers 2030 water consumption target to 130 litres per person per day



Households have been using less water, following stronger water conservation efforts and recent water price hikes. PHOTO: ST FILE



Singapore is planning to reduce the amount of water used by households even more by 2030, with a new target of 130 litres to be used by each person daily, or 10 litres less than the original goal.

Climate of change: A close shave for Cape Town which averted a water crisis



Cape Town residents queueing for spring water at Newlands Spring in June. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



A city that was supposed to run dry earlier this year has pushed back its day of reckoning - by fighting for every drop of water.

Can you live on 15 per cent of the water amount you usually use?

We use a comfortable amount of water every day in Singapore, even though water supply is an existential issue for us. A report by the World Resources Institute said Singapore is likely to suffer from extreme levels of water stress by 2040.

Lunch With Sumiko: I'm not a gangster or a nerd, says pro gamer Ho Kun Xian



Ho Kun Xian, widely known as Xian, is one among a very small number of professional gamers in Singapore. His game of choice is Street Fighter and he has made at least US$88,000 (S$121,500) so far, according to esportsearnings.com estimates. He also gets sponsorships, including from gaming paraphernalia company Razer, and revenue from live-streaming his games. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Professional gamer Ho Kun Xian is staying away from carbs. He's chosen to have lunch at Fengshan Centre in Bedok and we're having soupy bak chor mee with meatballs.

40 Umno MPs 'may join Mahathir's party', as Barisan Nasional mulls changing its name



Former Umno stalwart Mustapa Mohamed (left) submitting his application to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia on Oct 27, 2018. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



As many as 40 MPs from Umno may jump ship to a political party led by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, a senior aide to the premier said on Saturday.

Why is it so hard to buy concert tickets?



Singer-songwriters JJ Lin (above), Jay Chou and Ed Sheeran have held concerts in Singapore that were hit by ticket scammers and scalpers. PHOTO: ST FILE



Bought your tickets to British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's concert next year? If you have, you might have noticed two interesting clauses in the fine print.

Chicken brown rice, anyone? Hawkers at Tekka Market join initiative to get Singaporeans to eat healthy?



The hawker centre in Little India is the latest to join 12 others around Singapore to offer healthier options, including whole grain dishes. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Since September, more than 80 hawker stalls at Tekka Market have been serving a variety of healthier food and drinks.

