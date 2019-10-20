Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Oct 20

Plans to help firms, workers build new capabilities: Chan Chun Sing



Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing talks about the impact of US-China trade tensions on Singapore, how to overcome the challenges and what keeps him up at night. PHOTO: TK RAJAU, T KUMAR



This will be a key focus of next Budget amid downturn, the minister for trade and industry said in an interview with The Sunday Times.

British PM Boris Johnson sends unsigned letter to EU asking for Brexit delay



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking in Parliament on Oct 19, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



But he also sent another message in which he stated he did not want the extension, a government source said, after lawmakers thwarted his attempt to pass his EU divorce deal.

Can the SPP, often called the Chiam See Tong party, reinvent itself?



Mr Chiam See Tong won his fifth term as MP in the 2001 General Election. The SPP leader has had little success in grooming proteges. ST FILE PHOTO



A new chapter looks set to begin at the opposition Singapore People's Party, with its leader, former Potong Pasir MP Chiam See Tong, relinquishing his post at a recent party conference.

Several roadside carpark spaces in CBD to be converted into bicycle parking spaces: LTA



Roadside parking lots at Jiak Chuan Road in the Chinatown area will be converted into about 20 bicycle parking lots by end-November, with more to come.PHOTO: LTA



Two roadside parking spaces in Jiak Chuan Road in the Chinatown area will be converted first, with more to come.

Brothers take a leap of faith in Scientology



Mr Ong Eng Chowg (left) and brother Ong Eng Liang are among the few Scientologists in Singapore. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



They are among the few followers in Singapore of a church that has drawn controversy abroad.

Lunch With Sumiko: To solve a problem, build trust and relationships first, says Desmond Lee



Lawyer Desmond Lee entered Parliament in 2011 and joined the frontbench two years later. His priority when he moved to be Minister for Social and Family Development in 2017 was to strengthen social safety nets.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee is a strong believer in creating a culture of collaboration.

The propaganda behind North Korea leader Kim Jong Un riding a white horse up a sacred mountain



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during snowfall in Mount Paektu. PHOTO: REUTERS/KCNA



The North Korean leader seeks to project image of a powerful man who will protect his people.

Why restaurants are opening and closing at record rates here



Austrian chef Karl Dobler and Ms Eugenia Ong closed their restaurant Table At 7 in Mohammad Sultan Road in April after its lease expired. Ms Ong says they plan to reopen the restaurant at 41 Namly Avenue next month, focusing more on catering as it generates a more stable revenue. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Singapore is well known as a paradise for food lovers, but not so for restaurants that are finding it hard to stay open.

Flying shame: What’s your travel carbon footprint?

We look at how much carbon emission can be racked up by a single traveller on a one-way trip from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur on four modes of transport.

Growing snack market spurs F&B brands to create locally made snacks with Asian flavours



Ms Audrey Chew (left), co-founder of Inspired Snacks, who is putting a modern spin on her family's you tiao supply business You Tiao Man, together with business partner Bandana Kaur ST PHOTO: KELLY HUI



Locally made snacks like you tiao chips and rendang potato chips are the flavour of the day.

