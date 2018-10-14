Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Oct 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Oct 14.

New Blue Plan to preserve more of Singapore's marine landscape

Conservationists have drawn up an extensive new plan to preserve more of Singapore's marine landscape - from mangroves and seagrass meadows to coastal forests and coral reefs.

IMF members pledge to avoid competitive currency devaluations

Economic chiefs from 24 countries - including China and the US, which have been warring over the falling yuan - pledged on Saturday to refrain from competitive devaluations.

Huge victory for Anwar, but wait for real prize goes on

Port Dickson has clearly decided in favour of prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim, granting him nearly three-quarters of the vote in Saturday's by-election, but a closer look at voter numbers reveals a cloudier picture.

Lunch With Sumiko: Lawyer Chia Yong Yong on moving beyond disability

Ms Chia, who has been president of the Society for the Physically Disabled since 2008, thinks Singapore is a lot more disabled-friendly than many Asian countries and even European countries.

It boils down to you acting on global warming

The UN's climate change report calls for individuals to do their bit to stop the planet from overheating. Insight looks at where Singapore stands and what Singaporeans can do.

Quick and easy loans trap maids in cycle of debt

Lucky Plaza in Orchard Road - a popular haunt of maids on Sundays - is an unlikely place to be busy on a weekday morning.

Law firm's DIY portal aims to slash legal costs for divorce

A do-it-yourself kit is now available for couples intending to divorce amicably, making the process less costly for them.

How to survive a long-haul flight

Long-haul flights are big business for airlines these days.

Jay Chou spotted at National Gallery rooftop bar with friends; takes photo with local artist

Mandopop king Jay Chou is in Singapore once again, this time enjoying an afternoon in town with friends.

Boys rescued from Thai cave to appear on Ellen DeGeneres Show with football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The show's namesake host took to Twitter to announce that the team will be appearing on television on Monday.

