Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Oct 13

4 dead, millions evacuated as Typhoon Hagibis hits northern Japan after paralysing Tokyo

The most powerful typhoon to hit Tokyo in decades plowed into northern Japan early on Sunday after fierce rain and wind paralysed the capital.

700 cases of PMD users riding their devices on roads from January to September despite ban: LTA

The actual number of offenders could be even higher as many violations go undetected.

Singaporean accused of dismembering wife, stepson leads Melaka police to human heads on roof

The decomposed and dismembered remains of the victims – a 27-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son – were first stumbled upon by a grass-cutter in bushes.

Desperately seeking tenants as eateries shut before lease is up

Some restaurateurs are offering premises complete with furniture, fixtures and kitchen equipment at no extra cost.

PAP and the politics of dominance

The Government wants to retain its dominance in the political and intellectual sphere, but it must beware of becoming domineering.

Ugly side of Thailand's 'pretty' industry

The thriving industry, where promotional models known as "pretties” are employed to attend events, was in the spotlight after a model who attended a private party was found dead.

It Changed My Life: Running a business is like completing a marathon, says QFPay co-founder Patrick Ngan

"Running marathons throws pain into my life and helps me keep my edge," says the co-founder of mobile payment outfit QFPay, which is the largest global partner of WeChat Pay and Alipay.

Ukrainian eggs now sold in Singapore as Republic moves to enhance food security

Ukraine joins 10 other sources of eggs for Singapore, including Australia, Denmark, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand.

Britain remains a long way from Brexit deal: BBC report citing PM Johnson's office

Negotiators for Britain and the EU have entered intense talks over the weekend to see if they can break the Brexit impasse before a crucial summit next week and a deadline for Britain to leave the bloc on Oct 31.

Athletics: Eliud Kipchoge makes history as first runner to clock sub-two hour marathon

The Olympic champion and world record holder smashed the barrier by 20 seconds, finishing in 1hr 59 min 40sec.

