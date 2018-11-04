Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Nov 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 4.
Interactive graphics: Wrecked by rising sea levels
The sea is swallowing up homes on the islands of Mousuni and Sagar in India. Here are the stories of those affected – the climate refugees.
Inaugural Singapore Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Singapore makes U-turn after 40 minutes
A decision was made to return to LA after the flight crew detected an error with the engine oil meter readings.
Lunch With Sumiko: 'My mantra was to keep Singapore going', says ESM Goh
The former prime minister knew politics wasn't a natural fit. "I could write but to speak, I mean I was not good, got to face it," he said.
North Korea threatens to restart nuclear programme unless US lifts sanctions
Trump touts economy, Georgia sees racist 'robocalls' as US vote nears
The automated calls impersonated media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who earlier this week campaigned with Stacey Abrams, a former state lawmaker running to become the first black female governor in the United States.
Hawker debate: Figuring out a way forward
Why has there been a flurry of complaints in recent months over new social enterprise hawker centres?
A sombre victory for a story worth telling
A moving package of stories - on the unfortunate Rohingya children who had become heads of households because their parents had been killed and the suffocating life in the camps - recently won a team from The Straits Times the top place in the best news or event feature category at the prestigious Editor & Publisher Eppy Awards.
AHTC wrap-up: What are the 2 lawsuits about?
The first tranche of two multimillion-dollar civil lawsuits against three Workers' Party (WP) MPs and five other defendants wrapped up last Tuesday, after a 17-day hearing in the High Court. ST recaps the key issues and highlights.
Louis Cha's books introduced many fans to Chinese culture
For some, his novels were the "Harry Potter" of their growing-up years and a gateway into Chinese.
Football: Gray lifts grief-stricken Leicester, Liverpool top after Arsenal draw
With Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's funeral under way on Saturday in Bangkok, Leicester headed to Cardiff for a match that served as a chance to honour their late owner and begin the healing process.