Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Nov 4

Interactive graphics: Wrecked by rising sea levels

The sea is swallowing up homes on the islands of Mousuni and Sagar in India. Here are the stories of those affected – the climate refugees.

Inaugural Singapore Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Singapore makes U-turn after 40 minutes



The Los Angeles-Singapore service uses the new Airbus 350-900ULR (ultra-long-range) aircraft, and SIA is the first airline in the world to operate the plane. PHOTO: SINGAPORE AIRLINES



A decision was made to return to LA after the flight crew detected an error with the engine oil meter readings.

Lunch With Sumiko: 'My mantra was to keep Singapore going', says ESM Goh



His friends and grassroots leaders have tried for years to get Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong to write a book. When he hit 75, he decided there were lessons he could share from his experiences. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



The former prime minister knew politics wasn't a natural fit. "I could write but to speak, I mean I was not good, got to face it," he said.

North Korea threatens to restart nuclear programme unless US lifts sanctions





North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un inspects the construction site of the Hot Spring Tourist Area in Yangdok County, South Phyongan Province. PHOTO: AFP



The North Korean Foreign Ministry warned that unless sanctions were lifted and Washington stopped behaving "arrogantly", North Korea could reinstate "pyongjin" - its policy of simultaneously developing its nuclear weapons programme alongside seeking economic development.

Trump touts economy, Georgia sees racist 'robocalls' as US vote nears



Last December, Trump signed into law the largest tax overhaul since the 1980s, which slashed the corporate rate to 21 per cent from 35 per cent and temporarily reduced the tax burden for most individuals as well. PHOTO: REUTERS



The automated calls impersonated media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who earlier this week campaigned with Stacey Abrams, a former state lawmaker running to become the first black female governor in the United States.

Hawker debate: Figuring out a way forward



Yishun Park Hawker Centre, run by the Timbre Group, opened in September last year. Mr Edward Chia, managing director of the group, said it wanted "to provide a platform for incubation of new hawker talent". PHOTO: ST FILE



Why has there been a flurry of complaints in recent months over new social enterprise hawker centres?

A sombre victory for a story worth telling



Rohingya refugees at the Kutupalong mega camp in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district in July. About 919,000 Rohingya refugees thought they had escaped death by fleeing across the border from Myanmar, but now find themselves staring at a life sentence in cell-like units, ill and hungry. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



A moving package of stories - on the unfortunate Rohingya children who had become heads of households because their parents had been killed and the suffocating life in the camps - recently won a team from The Straits Times the top place in the best news or event feature category at the prestigious Editor & Publisher Eppy Awards.

AHTC wrap-up: What are the 2 lawsuits about?



(From left) Mr Low Thia Khiang, Ms How Weng Fan, Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Pritam Singh. PHOTOS: TIMOTHY DAVID, LIANHE ZAOBAO, LIM YAOHUI



The first tranche of two multimillion-dollar civil lawsuits against three Workers' Party (WP) MPs and five other defendants wrapped up last Tuesday, after a 17-day hearing in the High Court. ST recaps the key issues and highlights.

Louis Cha's books introduced many fans to Chinese culture



A 2002 photo of novelist Louis Cha, known by his pen name Jin Yong, with his work Book And Sword, Gratitude And Revenge at his office in Hong Kong. PHOTO: REUTERS



For some, his novels were the "Harry Potter" of their growing-up years and a gateway into Chinese.

Football: Gray lifts grief-stricken Leicester, Liverpool top after Arsenal draw



Leicester City's Demarai Gray celebrates scoring their first goal, with team mates, wearing a shirt in remembrance of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. PHOTO: REUTERS



With Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's funeral under way on Saturday in Bangkok, Leicester headed to Cardiff for a match that served as a chance to honour their late owner and begin the healing process.

