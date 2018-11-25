Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Nov 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 25.

Climate change is a scary prospect but brings with it transformative opportunities: Masagos



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Climate-friendly solutions need not all be onerous and can be integrated into daily lives, said Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli. "(Climate change) has always sounded like a gloom and doom scenario but, really, there are a lot of opportunities."

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan's municipal elections: Tsai Ing-wen pays price for failing to live up to hype



President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) speaks to reporters after casting her vote in local elections at a polling station in Taipei. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's bid for a second term is in doubt after the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's crushing setback in Saturday's local elections.

READ MORE HERE

Unity within team and with Singaporeans will help country as it enters new phase, say PAP's 4G leaders



People's Action Party first assistant secretary-general Heng Swee Keat (right) and second assistant secretary-general Chan Chun Sing at the party's media conference on Friday to announce the new line-up of the party's Central Executive Committee. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Members of the ruling People's Action Party's (PAP) fourth-generation team emphasised the importance of the leadership transition announced on Friday and pledged to work with Singaporeans as the country enters a new phase.

READ MORE HERE

11-hour surgery to give girl with birth defect a new face



Ton Nu Hoang Dung, seen here after surgery with her mother, Madam Hoang Thi Thuy Linh, was born with a rare deformity where a part of her brain protrudes from a gap in her skull into her face, pushing down her eyes. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Three-year-old Ton Nu Hoang Dung's brain, protruding from her skull, has not only deformed her face but also affected her vision.

READ MORE HERE

Shophouses see higher demand and price growth



Three shophouses in Mosque Street - Nos. 48, 49 and 50 - were sold for $64.8 million and converted into a boutique hotel, while four shophouses at Rail Mall (above), a stretch of shopping and dining outlets in Upper Bukit Timah Road, were sold for $63.2 million earlier this year, said PropNex Realty. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



Cooling measures have shifted investor focus to commercial-zoned shophouses.

READ MORE HERE

Climate of change: Can the rapidly growing region of Asean afford to go green?



While the news of the day is often dominated by the most immediate concerns, it is the longer-term challenge of global warming and climate change that might have the most lasting impact on all our lives. PHOTOS: BENJAMIN SEETOR, WAHYUDI SOERIAATMADJA, LAN PHUONG FOR THE SUNDAY TIMES



Asean faces a dilemma: How to bring power to the people and drive economic growth without making climate change worse.

READ MORE HERE

US in deal with Mexico over asylum seekers: Report



PHOTO: REUTERS



The US has reached a deal with its southern neighbour for asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims are assessed.

READ MORE HERE

Spotlight on Facebook and other social media platforms over postings of alleged falsehoods



A falsehood on social media platforms can mislead and get thousands riled up in mere seconds. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG



A falsehood on Facebook and other social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and Reddit can mislead and get thousands riled up in mere seconds.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-SMRT boss Desmond Kuek opens leadership consultant firm



The firm Genium & Co lists Mr Desmond Kuek as the founder on its website. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Former SMRT chief executive Desmond Kuek, who stepped down from the role in August, has started a leadership consultancy company with two fellow ex-military men.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Spurs end Chelsea run as Man City, Liverpool forge on



Manchester City's Leroy Sane (centre) celebrates with team-mates after scoring their third goal. PHOTO: AFP



Tottenham Hotspur ended Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a breathtaking display of attacking football at Wembley to win 3-1 and refresh their title challenge.

READ MORE HERE