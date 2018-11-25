Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Nov 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 25.
Climate change is a scary prospect but brings with it transformative opportunities: Masagos
Climate-friendly solutions need not all be onerous and can be integrated into daily lives, said Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli. "(Climate change) has always sounded like a gloom and doom scenario but, really, there are a lot of opportunities."
Taiwan's municipal elections: Tsai Ing-wen pays price for failing to live up to hype
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's bid for a second term is in doubt after the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's crushing setback in Saturday's local elections.
Unity within team and with Singaporeans will help country as it enters new phase, say PAP's 4G leaders
Members of the ruling People's Action Party's (PAP) fourth-generation team emphasised the importance of the leadership transition announced on Friday and pledged to work with Singaporeans as the country enters a new phase.
11-hour surgery to give girl with birth defect a new face
Three-year-old Ton Nu Hoang Dung's brain, protruding from her skull, has not only deformed her face but also affected her vision.
Shophouses see higher demand and price growth
Cooling measures have shifted investor focus to commercial-zoned shophouses.
Climate of change: Can the rapidly growing region of Asean afford to go green?
Asean faces a dilemma: How to bring power to the people and drive economic growth without making climate change worse.
US in deal with Mexico over asylum seekers: Report
The US has reached a deal with its southern neighbour for asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims are assessed.
Spotlight on Facebook and other social media platforms over postings of alleged falsehoods
A falsehood on Facebook and other social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and Reddit can mislead and get thousands riled up in mere seconds.
Ex-SMRT boss Desmond Kuek opens leadership consultant firm
Former SMRT chief executive Desmond Kuek, who stepped down from the role in August, has started a leadership consultancy company with two fellow ex-military men.
Football: Spurs end Chelsea run as Man City, Liverpool forge on
Tottenham Hotspur ended Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a breathtaking display of attacking football at Wembley to win 3-1 and refresh their title challenge.