Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Nov 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 24.
Singapore, Korea can forge new ties even as they strengthen existing ones: PM Lee in Seoul
Areas like advanced manufacturing and smart cities were flagged for cooperation at a meeting with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in.
Hong Kong holds local elections with riot police stationed near polling stations
The event is widely taken as a referendum on months of protest that have roiled the city since early June.
Grab scheme offering cash advances to workers raises eyebrows
The scheme, which Grab says is not a loan, lets selected workers instantly get hold of part of their projected future earnings.
Singapore’s plastic problem: Where would your PET bottles take you?
A recent study found that Singapore uses at least 1.76 billion plastic items a year, or almost one item a person a day. This figure includes 467 million polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles a year.
Yeo Yann Yann wins Best Leading Actress at Golden Horse Awards for role in Anthony Chen's Wet Season
Singaporean filmmaker Yeo Siew Hua also went home happy with his Best Original Screenplay win, beating out Chen and other Taiwanese prestige films like Nina Wu and A Sun.
NParks steps in to save and restore Pulau Ubin's kampungs as elderly population dwindles
It will repair seven kampung houses and a coffee shop in the town centre.
South-east Asia fights back after becoming dumping ground for rich world's plastic waste
Malaysia, Indonesia and other countries are trying to clean up the trade in recyclable plastics that has become toxic because of greed and lax enforcement.
In Good Company: How Hwa Chong boy Milton Cheng became head of global law firm
He is the first Asian to helm giant global law firm Baker McKenzie. Previous incumbents have included Ms Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank.
Triathlon: She was in a horrific crash, learnt how to walk again and is now a SEA Games athlete
In May last year, national triathlete Herlene Yu was competing in Hong Kong when her bicycle hit a curb as she was going downhill.
Travel hacks: How to travel in style using airline miles
Want to get more bang out of your frequent flier miles? Here is how you can stretch your miles for more smiles during your holiday.