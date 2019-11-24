Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Nov 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 24.

Singapore, Korea can forge new ties even as they strengthen existing ones: PM Lee in Seoul



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Seoul's presidential Blue House, on Nov 23, 2019. PHOTO: MCI



Areas like advanced manufacturing and smart cities were flagged for cooperation at a meeting with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong holds local elections with riot police stationed near polling stations



A person walks past a banner showing the way to a polling station for the 2019 District Council Ordinary Election in Hong Kong. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The event is widely taken as a referendum on months of protest that have roiled the city since early June.

READ MORE HERE

Grab scheme offering cash advances to workers raises eyebrows





The scheme, which Grab says is not a loan, lets selected workers instantly get hold of part of their projected future earnings. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The scheme, which Grab says is not a loan, lets selected workers instantly get hold of part of their projected future earnings.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s plastic problem: Where would your PET bottles take you?



ST GRAPHIC



A recent study found that Singapore uses at least 1.76 billion plastic items a year, or almost one item a person a day. This figure includes 467 million polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles a year.

READ MORE HERE

Yeo Yann Yann wins Best Leading Actress at Golden Horse Awards for role in Anthony Chen's Wet Season





Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann receiving the award for Best Leading Actress at the Golden Horse Awards for her role in Wet Season. PHOTO: TAIPEI GOLDEN HORSE FILM FESTIVAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE



Singaporean filmmaker Yeo Siew Hua also went home happy with his Best Original Screenplay win, beating out Chen and other Taiwanese prestige films like Nina Wu and A Sun.

READ MORE HERE

NParks steps in to save and restore Pulau Ubin's kampungs as elderly population dwindles





The exterior of house No. 239 at Jalan Endut Senin after restoration works. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



It will repair seven kampung houses and a coffee shop in the town centre.

READ MORE HERE

South-east Asia fights back after becoming dumping ground for rich world's plastic waste





An auxiliary police officer inspecting plastic waste inside containers in Port Klang before the waste was sent back to the country of origin. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Malaysia, Indonesia and other countries are trying to clean up the trade in recyclable plastics that has become toxic because of greed and lax enforcement.

READ MORE HERE

In Good Company: How Hwa Chong boy Milton Cheng became head of global law firm





Mr Milton Cheng’s solid track record of helping build the storied law firm’s business in East Asia – and the region’s prospects for growth – helped pitchfork the lawyer into the leadership role of the 70-year-old firm, capping a three-decade-old career that began as a summer internship. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



He is the first Asian to helm giant global law firm Baker McKenzie. Previous incumbents have included Ms Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank.

READ MORE HERE

Triathlon: She was in a horrific crash, learnt how to walk again and is now a SEA Games athlete





The road to recovery over the 12 months after the crash proved to be a test of patience for national triathlete Herlene Yu. ST PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN



In May last year, national triathlete Herlene Yu was competing in Hong Kong when her bicycle hit a curb as she was going downhill.

READ MORE HERE

Travel hacks: How to travel in style using airline miles



PHOTOS: JOHN TAN



Want to get more bang out of your frequent flier miles? Here is how you can stretch your miles for more smiles during your holiday.

READ MORE HERE