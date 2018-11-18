Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Nov 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 18.

Xi, Pence spar over trade, development issues at Apec meet



Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Vice-President Mike Pence were addressing business leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit, held on a cruise ship anchored by the Papua New Guinean capital. PHOTOS: AFP



Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States Vice-President Mike Pence yesterday locked horns over trade and regional development as they sent starkly contrasting messages on these issues.

Greater Singapore Workout: Teh Tarik and Puddle Hop your way to fitness



Ms Melissa Ho, 24, a manager in Health Promotion Board’s physical activity and weight management division, demonstrating a move from the Greater Singapore Workout on Nov 15, 2018. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Twenty-five years after the Great Singapore Workout was launched, there is a refreshed version that promises to show that exercising can be fun and easy.

PAP 4.0: A guide to the politics of transition



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with the new line-up of People's Action Party central executive committee members elected and co-opted at the party conference on Nov 11, 2018. With him are (from left) Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan; Education Minister Ong Ye Kung; Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah; Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu; Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam; Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing; Health Minister Gan Kim Yong; Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat; Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli; Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and labour chief Ng Chee Meng; Manpower Minister Josephine Teo; Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin; and Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The last week has seen renewed speculation over who's in and who's out in the race for political leadership in Singapore, which has been dominated by the ruling People's Action Party since independence in 1965.

Singaporeans seek to get the best out of their JB homes



Mr Colin Goh and his wife Jessica Loke turned their condo unit at The Meridin in Medini into a lego-themed apartment for rent as their property was near Legoland. They were pleasantly surprised by the attention it got on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. They have also listed their apartment on home-sharing portal Airbnb. PHOTO: COURTESY OF COLIN GOH



Like many Singaporeans who bought Malaysian property, Mr Colin Goh wanted to "seize the opportunity to invest in something affordable" and earn passive income through renting out the homes.

Lunch With Sumiko: Jason Mraz keeps his feet on the ground



In recent years, American singer Jason Mraz has been taking it easier, touring at his own pace and spending much of his time at his avocado farm in California. But, he says, he will never give up creating music. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Away from his touring life, American singer Jason Mraz is an avocado farmer.

Climate of Change: Rise of the mosquitoes



As temperatures rise across the globe, the tiny mosquito is finding new places to call home. PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO, REUTERS



In the fifth of six special reports on climate change, Insight looks at how a warming world is making its deadliest animal even more lethal, and efforts to combat the scourge.

St Andrew's bells rung 'incorrectly' for 129 years



The eight bells in St Andrew's Cathedral's belfry were given to the cathedral in 1889 by the heirs of an English captain and cast in the same foundry as the bells of St Paul's Cathedral in London. PHOTO: ST ANDREW'S CATHEDRAL



For almost 130 years, St Andrew's Cathedral's caretakers have been ringing the eight bells in their belfry in a primitive fashion - using an iron clapper to beat the sides of the bronze contraptions. The chimes would ring for special occasions.

Swimming: Surprise backstroke record for Joseph Schooling in medley relay as team win silver



Joseph Schooling proved he still has the capacity to surprise when he took off and swam not his preferred butterfly stroke but the backstroke in the first leg of the mixed 4x50m medley relay. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Olympic champion Joseph Schooling contributed to a grandstand finish in the last event of this year's Fina World Cup in front of almost 3,000 spectators at the OCBC Aquatic Centre on Saturday night.

Golden Horse Awards: Zhang Yimou finally bags coveted Best Director prize with Shadow



Zhang Yimou took home the Golden Horse Award for Best Director - the first in his decades-long career - for his almost entirely black-and-white period piece Shadow, rendered in the style of a Chinese ink painting. PHOTO: REUTERS



A crowd of top stars descended on Taipei for the Golden Horse Awards, often dubbed the Oscars of Chinese-language film, held on Saturday night.

Private dining takes off, with home chefs booked up for months



Pasir Panjang Boy's Tinoq Russell Goh and partner Dylan Chan serve food made from scratch and served in generous portions. ST PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN



When 32-year-old Alvin Lim met four friends for dinner about a month ago, they headed not to a restaurant or a hawker centre. Instead, they went to a four-room HDB flat in Choa Chu Kang, where senior accounts executive Jesper Chia cooked them a nine-course meal and served it to them in his living room.

