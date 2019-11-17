Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Nov 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 17.
New poll highlights concern over gig workers' prospects
Food delivery riders and ride-hailing drivers in Singapore tend to be young and low-income, a survey found.
Hong Kong protesters unleash stash of petrol bombs; Chinese soldiers clear roads
The presence of China’s PLA soldiers on the streets, even to help clean up, could stoke further controversy over Hong Kong’s autonomous status at a time many fear Beijing is tightening its grip on the city.
Love letter to a Hong Kong I once knew
Amid the steady descent into wanton violence and silence, enterprise editor Li Xueying says she no longer recognises the city.
Tanjung Piai by-election: Barisan Nasional grabs landslide victory in Johor seat
Malaysia's ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan suffered a massive electoral defeat, its fourth electoral loss this year in a Malay-Muslim majority ward.
Product of Singapore but made in China? Industry players call for clearer, more transparent food labels
It is currently not clear where exactly the line is drawn when it comes to deciding whether a food product is made in Singapore or not, they say.
NTU to admit 50 per cent of undergrads using broader admission criteria
To make the move, NTU is considering using online interviews, especially for full-time national servicemen who may find it difficult to attend face-to-face interviews.
Price gap widens between new and resale condos
While new private home sales appear to be on the rebound, the outlook may not be as good for resale condos.
Jakarta's new MRT system setting standards in the city
"We are running at 99.8 per cent on-time performance. We are really putting safety and security at the top of our priorities," said Dr William Sabandar, president director of PT MRT Jakarta.
Abbot in sex allegation: 2 senior monks appointed to run Leong San See Temple
The temple has lodged a police report against a Facebook user who on Thursday posted photos and descriptions allegedly of Venerable Tuan Boon engaging in sex acts with men.
8 home gym apps to help you keep fit
With these fitness apps, it's like having your own personal trainer, any time, anywhere.