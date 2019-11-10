Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Nov 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 10.

Will ban spell the end of e-scooters in Singapore?





E-scooters are now banned from footpaths while other motorised PMDs, such as hoverboards and unicycles, will progressively be banned by the first quarter of next year. PHOTO: ST FILE



Insight looks at what the future holds for personal mobility devices.

Homeless in Singapore: Churches and temple open their doors to offer refuge





A homeless man has been sleeping at a void deck since March 2019 after a huge fight with a room mate with whom he was sharing a rental flat with. ST PHOTO: WANG HUI FEN



A network of charities and religious groups is working with the Government to provide shelter, while aid has expanded.

Unpaid condo maintenance fees: MC can sell unit to recover sums





The management corporation of Sanctuary Green in Tanjong Rhu sought to force the sale of a unit whose owner is said to be owing more than $10,000 in management and sinking-fund fees, plus interest. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



But management corporations must still follow certain procedures, including registering a charge with the Registrar of Titles.

Free Trade Agreements have created more jobs for Singaporeans: Chan Chun Sing





In a photo taken on Oct 17, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing speaks during an interview. PHOTO: ST FILE



He made the point as he refuted criticism that one such agreement, between Singapore and India, had given Indian professionals unfettered access to jobs and citizenship here.

Online shoppers all set for Singles Day frenzy





Bride-to-be Lynn Yang, founder of creative agency Project WXY, with her online purchases in her office on Thursday. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Bride-to-be Lynn Yang has been planning for this year's Singles Day sale for the past five months.

Gig Economy: Braving looks and stares to stop leftover food from going to the bin





ST reporter John Lui with his spoils of war - tubs of leftover food from the buffet lunch of newlyweds Daniel and Cheryl. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Thousands of tonnes of uneaten food are thrown away in Singapore every year, so this kind of organised collection makes sense, says John Lui.

Town council orders 67-year-old woman to clear her flat of rubbish within a week





The woman's house has been piled high with items for more than a year, with objects sometimes spilling into the shared corridor or in front of her neighbours' doors. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



The executive maisonette flat has been piled high with stuff for more than a year.

Indonesia extends search for missing Singaporean and Chinese divers till Tuesday





Indonesia's search and rescue agency has been conducting search operations since a diving mate of the missing trio alerted the authorities to the incident on Nov 3, 2019. PHOTO: BASARNAS



Despite progressively widening the search area since the three went missing last Sunday, no signs of them have been found so far.

Three people found dead and 150 homes destroyed in Australian bushfires





Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters conduct property protection as a bushfire burns close to homes on Railway Parade in Woodford, New South Wales, Australia, on Nov 8, 2019. PHOTO: AAP



Prime Minister Scott Morrison fears the number of deaths could rise.

Dark comedy on skin whitening explores discrimination among Asians





Actresses Jody Doo, Diana Huey, Resa Mishina, and Shanta Parasuraman in the Washington production of White Pearl. PHOTO: TERESA WOOD



Satirical play by Thai-Australian playwright looks at prejudice against 'blackness'.

