Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Nov 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 10.
Will ban spell the end of e-scooters in Singapore?
Insight looks at what the future holds for personal mobility devices.
Homeless in Singapore: Churches and temple open their doors to offer refuge
A network of charities and religious groups is working with the Government to provide shelter, while aid has expanded.
Unpaid condo maintenance fees: MC can sell unit to recover sums
But management corporations must still follow certain procedures, including registering a charge with the Registrar of Titles.
Free Trade Agreements have created more jobs for Singaporeans: Chan Chun Sing
He made the point as he refuted criticism that one such agreement, between Singapore and India, had given Indian professionals unfettered access to jobs and citizenship here.
Online shoppers all set for Singles Day frenzy
Bride-to-be Lynn Yang has been planning for this year's Singles Day sale for the past five months.
Gig Economy: Braving looks and stares to stop leftover food from going to the bin
Thousands of tonnes of uneaten food are thrown away in Singapore every year, so this kind of organised collection makes sense, says John Lui.
Town council orders 67-year-old woman to clear her flat of rubbish within a week
The executive maisonette flat has been piled high with stuff for more than a year.
Indonesia extends search for missing Singaporean and Chinese divers till Tuesday
Despite progressively widening the search area since the three went missing last Sunday, no signs of them have been found so far.
Three people found dead and 150 homes destroyed in Australian bushfires
Prime Minister Scott Morrison fears the number of deaths could rise.
Dark comedy on skin whitening explores discrimination among Asians
Satirical play by Thai-Australian playwright looks at prejudice against 'blackness'.