Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, May 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, May 6.

A PM without a degree? Possible, says Ong Ye Kung

The recent Cabinet reshuffle saw fourth-generation ministers step up to key positions. These younger leaders will also feature prominently in the new session of Parliament that opens on Monday. In the second of a series of interviews, The Sunday Times speaks to Education Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Malaysia election: Umno sacks two ex-ministers for backing opposition

Former ministers Daim Zainuddin and Rafidah Aziz have been sacked for working with the opposition, while Rais Yatim has been placed under investigation.

ComfortDelGro starts to grow taxi fleet again

Even as new private-hire hopefuls are jostling to fill a void left by Uber, the battered taxi industry is seeing signs of a turnaround.

They expected four babies, and then there were five

The two boys and three girls were the first set of quintuplets to be born in Singapore in 1997.

Anger in France, Britain over Donald Trump's gun law speech

US President Donald Trump sparked anger in France and Britain by suggesting looser gun laws could have helped prevent deadly attacks in Paris in 2015, and linking a wave of knife crime in London to a handgun ban.

Lunch With Sumiko: Wolfgang Puck’s recipe for success

Stay curious, be willing to change and have young mentors who open your eyes to new things: Austrian-born American chef Wolfgang Puck talks about the secrets to his success.

The great cheongsam cultural clash

Some teen wears a dress and some guy is offended. How on earth does this become a global story?

First Nasa lander to study Mars' interior launches from California

An Atlas 5 rocket soared into space from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, carrying NASA's first robotic lander designed for exploring the deep interior of Mars.

Dad of Bishan otter family dies, otter watchers mourn his loss

An otter believed to be the father of the friendly Bishan otter family died on Saturday, surrounded by otter watchers, Animal Concerns Research and Education Society officers and those who have followed his journey since 2014.

Football: Support floods in after Alex Ferguson has surgery for a brain haemorrhage

News of the legendary former Manchester United manager's operation was made public by his old club, with a United statement cautiously optimistic about the 76-year-old’s prospects.

