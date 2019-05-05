Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, May 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 5.

PAP working on election manifesto, list of candidates: Heng Swee Keat



In his first interview since becoming Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Heng Swee Keat says the PAP is in the midst of selecting candidates for the next general election. It hopes to draw candidates from a variety of backgrounds, amid growing diversity in Singapore society. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



"We've had some very good candidates already, but the work is continuing because we still have some time," he said.

READ MORE HERE

Medical records, bank account details, e-mail passwords and Netflix login can be bought for $1,000 on Dark Web



A computer forensics expert working at technology-based risk consultancy TRS Forensics. Experts urge Internet users to practise good cyber-hygiene habits, such as updating their software regularly for security patches, using different passwords for various accounts, and avoiding suspicious links or e-mail attachments from unknown senders. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Prices can fluctuate drastically based on the type of data and demand for them. But in general, those belonging to prominent figures, such as politicians and celebrities, will fetch a higher price.

READ MORE HERE

When will Mahathir hand over to Anwar?



Malaysia's prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim at an event in Singapore last month. He was quoted in a Bloomberg report as saying that he expected to take power from Dr Mahathir in less than two years, but the wait seems longer than expected, raising questions about whether it will materialise. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Political giant Anwar Ibrahim may be prime minister-in-waiting, but one year on, his position is still shrouded in uncertainty.

READ MORE HERE

Trump says Kim won’t break ‘promise to me’ after North Korea weapons test



US President Donald Trump speaking to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 3, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The test was seen as Mr Kim’s latest and most provocative signal of frustration over talks with Mr Trump following the pair’s failed summit in Vietnam in February.

READ MORE HERE

CEOs who live in HDB flats: Why they choose to do so



Some chief executives like Mr Joseph Gan choose to live in HDB flats, for several reasons such as convenience, wanting to use their money on other things, or sheer inertia. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



For one CEO's family, who live in a five-room HDB flat in Clementi, it is better to use money to do good, rather than buy material comforts.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch With Sumiko: Sheng Siong boss Lim Hock Chee walks the talk



In March, Sheng Siong Group chief executive Lim Hock Chee was named Businessman of the Year 2018 at the Singapore Business Award. From one stall selling chilled pork in Ang Mo Kio, the company now has 54 supermarkets across the island. Mr Lim is known for being down to earth and plain-spoken. He is also known to roll up his sleeves and clear litter from the office. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Sheng Siong CEO Lim Hock Chee is a billionaire - but wears $40 trousers.

READ MORE HERE

Gay rights will remain one of Singapore's most intractable knots



Older Singaporeans are far more conservative: a tenth of those aged 65 and above think gay sex is acceptable, up from 4.5 per cent previously.

ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



The shift towards more open, tolerant attitudes will give some cheer to the gay community, their families and friends. But tensions between the conservative and LGBT camps will continue, say analysts.

READ MORE HERE

France to ban e-scooters from pavements from September



The French move follows a decision by Peru to ban motorised scooters from pavements and pedestrian areas from this week. PHOTO: AFP



Riders will have to use the street or dedicated cycling paths, "so pedestrians are no longer squeezed against walls".

READ MORE HERE

Healthpoints redemption for 62,000 Healthy 365 accounts suspended due to abuse in QR code scanning: HPB



Users of the Healthy 365 app are awarded with Healthpoints when they scan QR codes meant for programmes such as health screening and health coaching. PHOTO: SCREENGRABS FROM HEALTH 365 APP



An unusual surge in scanning activity was detected during the regular programme audits HPB conducts.

READ MORE HERE

May the Fourth be with you: 10 social media posts to make your Star Wars Day



Actors impersonating Star Wars' Princess Leila (centre), Chewbacca (left) Obi-Wan Kenobi (second right) and other characters pose on the Rome's Spanish Steps during an event to mark Star Wars Day. PHOTO: AFP



The National Environment Agency joined in the fun by posting like Jedi master Yoda: "Reduce, reuse and recycle, we must."

READ MORE HERE