Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, May 26

Gaps in Singapore's inclusive transport masterplan



PHOTO: ST FILE



As heartening as it is to have a vision which encompasses heartware in the masterplan, it should not be at the expense of concrete plans, says ST senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.

US-China trade war: China won't give in to an unequal deal



The Chinese leadership now views the US as demonising the trade war, while using a multi-pronged approach to thwart its development, a source told The Sunday Times. PHOTO: REUTERS



There is growing resentment among Chinese political circles about the United States, which is viewed as not only a bully but an ingrate, says ST China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.

Town councils working with Government to identify possible red zones banning PMDs and bicycles: Lam Pin Min



The issue of banning personal mobility devices from specific areas in Singapore was broached in Parliament earlier this month, with questions raised about safety issues relating to the use of such devices.PHOTO: ST FILE



The Government is also discussing the matter with the Attorney-General's Chambers, in order to provide town councils with the authority to enforce the rules in such zones.

Jostling starts in race to replace Theresa May as British prime minister



British Prime Minister Theresa May, fighting back tears while announcing her resignation outside her official residence in Downing Street last Friday. Mrs May failed three times to get a divorce deal she agreed with the European Union through Parliament because of deep, long-term divisions in the Conservative Party over Europe. PHOTO: REUTERS



Five have joined the Tories leadership contest to date, with ex-foreign minister Boris Johnson favoured to win.

Turning data into dollars: Firms selling individuals' personal info for cash



A set of data on a person can be sold for several cents to a few dollars. One property data broker, for instance, is selling the full name and exact address of those living in any condominium for $1 to $5 each, depending on how easily available the data is. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



A cottage industry here is making money from dealing in people's data available publicly - full names, home addresses and phone numbers - raising questions about its legality.

Living among tourists: Short-term home rentals thriving at People's Park Centre



Within half an hour from 2pm on May 17, three people were seen with luggage entering and exiting the complex's residential lifts on the ground floor at different times. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Tourists dragging luggage into and out of lifts to the 120 apartments that sit above People's Park Centre are a common sight.

Huawei goes for its own OS but will phone buyers pay heed?



PHOTO: REUTERS



It remains to be seen if Huawei's fan base will continue to buy its handsets once the devices are cut off from the Google apps people are fond of, says ST tech editor Irene Tham.

Uncontactable lawyer and missing $33 million: Allied Tech recuses three directors for conflict of interest



JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong Su Aun had allegedly made unauthorised payouts from an escrow account belonging to Allied Technologies with $33,153,416. PHOTO: JCLADVISORS



The company cited conflict of interest for the move, with one director being a partner at the law firm being probed.

Advertising scam promoting investment endorsed by billionaire Peter Lim resurfaces



The advertisement claims to be written by "Straits Times" and promotes a "new secret investment" endorsed by Mr Peter Lim which has "experts in awe". PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM BLACKBERRYSATURN.COM



The advertisement claims to be written by "Straits Times" and promotes a "new secret investment" endorsed by Mr Lim which has "experts in awe"

Will you pay to date them? Company rents companions from $60



(From left) Desiree Chong, Dickson Chow, Winnie Choy. ST PHOTOS: DESMOND WEE



Lonely or afraid of rejection? Local dating company Maybe Asia is offering dates for hire. ST highlights three of them.

