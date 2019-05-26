Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, May 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 26.
Gaps in Singapore's inclusive transport masterplan
As heartening as it is to have a vision which encompasses heartware in the masterplan, it should not be at the expense of concrete plans, says ST senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.
US-China trade war: China won't give in to an unequal deal
There is growing resentment among Chinese political circles about the United States, which is viewed as not only a bully but an ingrate, says ST China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.
Town councils working with Government to identify possible red zones banning PMDs and bicycles: Lam Pin Min
The Government is also discussing the matter with the Attorney-General's Chambers, in order to provide town councils with the authority to enforce the rules in such zones.
Jostling starts in race to replace Theresa May as British prime minister
Five have joined the Tories leadership contest to date, with ex-foreign minister Boris Johnson favoured to win.
Turning data into dollars: Firms selling individuals' personal info for cash
A cottage industry here is making money from dealing in people's data available publicly - full names, home addresses and phone numbers - raising questions about its legality.
Living among tourists: Short-term home rentals thriving at People's Park Centre
Tourists dragging luggage into and out of lifts to the 120 apartments that sit above People's Park Centre are a common sight.
Huawei goes for its own OS but will phone buyers pay heed?
It remains to be seen if Huawei's fan base will continue to buy its handsets once the devices are cut off from the Google apps people are fond of, says ST tech editor Irene Tham.
Uncontactable lawyer and missing $33 million: Allied Tech recuses three directors for conflict of interest
The company cited conflict of interest for the move, with one director being a partner at the law firm being probed.
Advertising scam promoting investment endorsed by billionaire Peter Lim resurfaces
The advertisement claims to be written by "Straits Times" and promotes a "new secret investment" endorsed by Mr Lim which has "experts in awe"
Will you pay to date them? Company rents companions from $60
Lonely or afraid of rejection? Local dating company Maybe Asia is offering dates for hire. ST highlights three of them.