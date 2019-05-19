Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, May 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 19.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison pulls off Australian election 'miracle'



Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison with his wife Jenny and children Abbey and Lily at the Sofitel-Wentworth hotel in Sydney on May 18, 2019, after winning the federal election. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Australia’s ruling Coalition won after voters backed its economic record and roundly rejected Labor’s ambitious agenda to overhaul taxes and tackle climate change.

Alleged rape in Kranji spooks residents



The footpath along Turf Club Avenue is seldom used as there are no bus stops there, residents say. The alleged rape happened in the area at around 1.30am on May 4. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Woodlands Park residents have called for more safety and security measures after the May 4 incident.

Donations or bribes: How rich Singapore-based parents get their kids into elite US unis



The University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles. Thirteen people – including Hollywood stars and prominent people with ties to the University of California, Los Angeles and USC – were among more than 50 people arrested on March 12 in a college admissions scandal involving wealthy parents and elite universities. PHOTO: AFP



Some Singaporeans and expatriates here are so desperate to get their children into top US universities that they break rules or behave unethically to game the system.

US and China: Frenemies?



US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping at a working dinner in Buenos Aires in December. Mr Trump recently accused Beijing of backtracking on commitments for a proposed trade deal, which Beijing denies. PHOTO: NYTIMES



A Harvard professor who wrote about conflicts between the great powers tells ST editor Warren Fernandez how to avoid clashes and find a way forward.

Lunch With Sumiko: For the first 18 months, Carousell co-founders had no salaries



In 2012, three friends (from left) Marcus Tan, Quek Siu Rui and Lucas Ngoo launched the Carousell app, which allows users to buy and sell on their smartphone things they no longer want. Carousell has a presence in seven markets across Asia, and gets an average of 136 listings per minute globally. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



Their online marketplace is valued at US$550 million, but Carousell's co-founders tell ST executive editor Sumiko Tan that what they do is not just a business but also a mission.

Shanmugam's interviews with celebrities: Soft-sell reach greater, could have pitfalls, say experts



Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam during an interview with Ah Lian, a well-known local Internet personality and the alter ego of actress Michelle Chong. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



Singapore's political leaders, and more broadly the Government, have turned to different channels to explain policies and convince the electorate of their merits.

Tosh Zhang steps down as Pink Dot ambassador after outcry over derogatory tweets



Local actor Tosh Zhang announced his decision to step down as an ambassador for this year's Pink Dot event in a tearful video posted to his Instagram on May 18, 2019. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM TOSH ZHANG/INSTAGRAM



Barely three days since his appointment was made public, Zhang announced his decision to step down in a tearful video posted to his Instagram.

Forget LRT, Johor wants to beat jams with BRT



Commuters waiting inside the Larkin bus terminal. Malaysia’s Iskandar Regional Development Authority is preparing to roll out a Bus Rapid Transit system to beat congestion and encourage more people to use public transport. ST PHOTO: ARLINA ARSHAD



Johor's Bus Rapid Transit system has the speed and reliability of light rail transit, but costs much less.

It Changed My Life: She gives up high-flying career and five-figure salary to pursue mindfulness



After recovering from depression brought on by work stress and family issues, Ms Angie Chew, in 2012, set up Brahm Centre, a secular outfit where people can go for health education as well as emotional and mental support. There are now three such centres, with another one opening in December. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Ms Angie Chew gave up her $20,000 monthly salary and took a 60 per cent pay cut to grow a charity promoting happy and healthy living.

Teens post eye-catching notes on 'studygrams' to motivate others to study



Study accounts, or "studygrams", are inspirational accounts on Instagram filled with well-designed and colourful revision notes, which typically combine elements of calligraphy and hand letterings, and are decorated with cute stickers. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



These online accounts, where teens post beautifully designed revision notes, are gaining in popularity.

