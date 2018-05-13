Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, May 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, May 13.

Malaysian police raid apartments linked to ousted PM Najib Razak's family: News agency



Mr Najib leaves after a news conference following the general election in Kuala Lumpur, on May 10, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Reuters reported that police searched for sensitive documents the new government fears may be taken out of the country, with the swoop coming after Mr Najib was barred from leaving Malaysia.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian General Election: 5 takeaways for Singapore



ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Singapore's politics are a universe away from Malaysia. But it is important to have institutions ready, and citizens understand, the requirements behind any future regime change.

READ MORE HERE

What's next for Malaysia? Mahathir moves to shore up political clout



Supporters of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who was an opposition candidate for Pakatan Harapan, outside the hotel in Petaling Jaya, where he held a news conference on Thursday. Dr Mahathir has been sworn in as Premier. PHOTO: REUTERS



While newly sworn-in premier Mahathir Mohamad has set an aggressive tone for his new administration, a more urgent campaign is taking shape behind the scenes.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia appoints first Chinese finance minister in 44 years



Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at a news conference in Petaling Jaya yesterday with Pakatan Harapan elected officials and leaders, including (seated, from left) Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Home Affairs Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. PHOTO: REUTERS



Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng faces the difficult task of dismantling the highly unpopular GST and balancing the country's fiscal debt.

READ MORE HERE

Just 12, and she had nose job, liposuction and eyelid surgery



Dr Martin Huang, who performed the surgery on the then 12-year-old girl several years ago, said "her parents were supportive and wanted to help her. They believed it would help her become more confident". PHOTO: MH PLASTIC SURGERY



More children in Singapore are having cosmetic procedures to look more attractive, say plastic surgeons. A few are doing so to look even more mature than their peers.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch With Sumiko: Heng Swee Keat on career, health and that PM question



Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in a cafe at Our Tampines Hub, Singapore's first integrated community and lifestyle destination. The Hub tapped residents' views to re-imagine how space can be used, with facilities grouped together to make them more convenient for users. It is an example of how innovation can improve lives, says Mr Heng. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The man considered as one of the front runners to be Singapore's next prime minister has a reputation for being decent and likeable, but Mr Heng's mild manner belies a steely resolve and a strong sense of fair play.

READ MORE HERE

Terror probe launched after Paris knife attacker kills one, injures 4; ISIS claims responsibility



Firefighting vehicles block Saint Augustin street in Paris centre after the knife attack. PHOTO: AFP



A knifeman shouting Allahu akbar was shot dead by police in central Paris after he killed one person and injured four. The attack took place in an area full of bars, restaurants and theatres.

READ MORE HERE

North Korea details plans to dismantle nuclear test site by May 25



North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un (right), shaking hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pyongyang, North Korea, on May 9, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The dismantlement of the Punggye-ri nuclear test ground comes after US President Donald Trump said he would hold a summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.

READ MORE HERE

A second chance at love, thanks to a gift of life



Former drug addict Ng Chai Lai and former dialysis patient Chua Bee Leng in front of a banner depicting themselves outside the National Kidney Foundation headquarters in Kim Keat Road. The banner in Chinese reads: "Save a life, change a life." PHOTO: NG CHAI LAI



Five years after former drug addict Ng Chai Lai gave one of his kidneys to dialysis patient Chua Bee Leng, the pair sealed their relationship by getting married last weekend.

READ MORE HERE

Kim Lim, daughter of tycoon Peter Lim, on being a 'hot mum' and wanting 4 kids



Kim Lim. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG



The 26-year-old socialite, who gave birth to a son last July, says she wants to have children earlier as it would be more difficult to lose weight gained during pregnancy as one gets older.

READ MORE HERE