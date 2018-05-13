Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, May 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, May 13.
Malaysian police raid apartments linked to ousted PM Najib Razak's family: News agency
Reuters reported that police searched for sensitive documents the new government fears may be taken out of the country, with the swoop coming after Mr Najib was barred from leaving Malaysia.
Malaysian General Election: 5 takeaways for Singapore
Singapore's politics are a universe away from Malaysia. But it is important to have institutions ready, and citizens understand, the requirements behind any future regime change.
What's next for Malaysia? Mahathir moves to shore up political clout
While newly sworn-in premier Mahathir Mohamad has set an aggressive tone for his new administration, a more urgent campaign is taking shape behind the scenes.
Malaysia appoints first Chinese finance minister in 44 years
Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng faces the difficult task of dismantling the highly unpopular GST and balancing the country's fiscal debt.
Just 12, and she had nose job, liposuction and eyelid surgery
More children in Singapore are having cosmetic procedures to look more attractive, say plastic surgeons. A few are doing so to look even more mature than their peers.
Lunch With Sumiko: Heng Swee Keat on career, health and that PM question
The man considered as one of the front runners to be Singapore's next prime minister has a reputation for being decent and likeable, but Mr Heng's mild manner belies a steely resolve and a strong sense of fair play.
Terror probe launched after Paris knife attacker kills one, injures 4; ISIS claims responsibility
A knifeman shouting Allahu akbar was shot dead by police in central Paris after he killed one person and injured four. The attack took place in an area full of bars, restaurants and theatres.
North Korea details plans to dismantle nuclear test site by May 25
The dismantlement of the Punggye-ri nuclear test ground comes after US President Donald Trump said he would hold a summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.
A second chance at love, thanks to a gift of life
Five years after former drug addict Ng Chai Lai gave one of his kidneys to dialysis patient Chua Bee Leng, the pair sealed their relationship by getting married last weekend.
Kim Lim, daughter of tycoon Peter Lim, on being a 'hot mum' and wanting 4 kids
The 26-year-old socialite, who gave birth to a son last July, says she wants to have children earlier as it would be more difficult to lose weight gained during pregnancy as one gets older.