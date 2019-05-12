Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, May 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 12.
Singapore's 19-year-olds: Who they are, what they want.
By one definition, the 19-year-olds born in 1999 are the last cohort of the millennial generation. By another, they are already part of Generation Z, aka, iGen. The Straits Times and Singapore University of Social Sciences decided to study 19-year-olds to understand how they view the world.
Trump warns China to act on US trade deal or face worse terms
US President Donald Trump said it would be wise for China to "act now" to finish a trade deal with the United States, predicting that "far worse" terms would be on offer for them after what he predicted would be his certain re-election in 2020.
Durians and taxes: A thorny issue
The conviction of Ah Seng Durian brothers for tax evasion sent shock waves through the durian industry, amid rumours of snitching by rivals.
Singapore's high-tech farms: From yesterday's pig farms to today's vertical veggie gardens
From being an agrarian society and an island blanketed in farms in the 1960s, Singapore is now exploring modern options to farm efficiently.
NUS student arrested after allegedly filming female student in bathroom
A police report has been made about the incident at Raffles Hall, said an NUS spokesman.
It changed my life: The deaf-blind lawyer fighting for the disabled
Haben Girma, the first deaf-blind graduate from Harvard Law School, says disability is an opportunity for innovation.
Mother's Day Special: A tribute to strong, single mums
Whether unwed, divorced or widowed, they are compelled to be strong women who are both mum and dad to their offspring.
Singapore Taekwondo Federation secretary-general Wong Liang Ming to step down
The four-time SEA Games champion will step down from her management committee role after police report filed against her by athlete.
Large waterspout spotted near Tanjong Pagar Terminal
Videos posted on Saturday morning show ominous dark skies and clouds in the background, with the waterspout extending from the clouds to the sea.
German nurse on trial for murdering 100 patients: 6 other notorious serial killers
A German nurse, Niels Hoegel, is currently on trial facing charges of killing 100 patients.