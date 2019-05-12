Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, May 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 12.

Singapore's 19-year-olds: Who they are, what they want.



The generation coming up after Gen Z is already being referred to by some as Generation Alpha. PHOTO: ST FILE



By one definition, the 19-year-olds born in 1999 are the last cohort of the millennial generation. By another, they are already part of Generation Z, aka, iGen. The Straits Times and Singapore University of Social Sciences decided to study 19-year-olds to understand how they view the world.

Trump warns China to act on US trade deal or face worse terms



US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Nov 9, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS



US President Donald Trump said it would be wise for China to "act now" to finish a trade deal with the United States, predicting that "far worse" terms would be on offer for them after what he predicted would be his certain re-election in 2020.

Durians and taxes: A thorny issue



Younger brother Shui Poh Chung, 57, was fined $10,000 and ordered to pay a penalty of $46,303.14. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



The conviction of Ah Seng Durian brothers for tax evasion sent shock waves through the durian industry, amid rumours of snitching by rivals.

Singapore's high-tech farms: From yesterday's pig farms to today's vertical veggie gardens



Mr Joseph Phua uses an aquaponic system to grow vegetables and rear fish at Orchidville farm in Sungei Tengah. His vegetables are harvested daily and served in a zi char restaurant at the centre of the farm. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



From being an agrarian society and an island blanketed in farms in the 1960s, Singapore is now exploring modern options to farm efficiently.

NUS student arrested after allegedly filming female student in bathroom



A National University of Singapore spokesman said footage of the male suspect was captured via a newly installed CCTV camera. PHOTO: ST FILE



A police report has been made about the incident at Raffles Hall, said an NUS spokesman.

It changed my life: The deaf-blind lawyer fighting for the disabled



Miss Haben Girma, disability rights lawyer and champion of inclusive technology, says her story is not the exception. "There are lots of people with disabilities who are talented and brilliant. It's up to society to remove the barriers so that they can contribute." ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Haben Girma, the first deaf-blind graduate from Harvard Law School, says disability is an opportunity for innovation.

Mother's Day Special: A tribute to strong, single mums



In this Mother's Day special edition, the inspiring stories of three single mothers, who have journeyed through tears and tumult to come up shining on the other side with their children, reveal the challenges and joys of motherhood afresh.PHOTOS: ALPHONSUS CHERN, JASON QUAH, DESMOND FOO



Whether unwed, divorced or widowed, they are compelled to be strong women who are both mum and dad to their offspring.

Singapore Taekwondo Federation secretary-general Wong Liang Ming to step down



Ms Wong Liang Ming (above) allegedly confronted a group of athletes on Friday. National captain Raja Zulfadli Raja Mahmod claimed she "forced" him to show her the contents of his mobile phone. BERITA HARIAN FILE PHOTO



The four-time SEA Games champion will step down from her management committee role after police report filed against her by athlete.

Large waterspout spotted near Tanjong Pagar Terminal



Ominous dark skies and clouds were seen in the background, with the waterspout extending from the clouds to the sea. PHOTOS: GRACE NG/FACEBOOK



Videos posted on Saturday morning show ominous dark skies and clouds in the background, with the waterspout extending from the clouds to the sea.

German nurse on trial for murdering 100 patients: 6 other notorious serial killers



Serial killers Harold Shipman (left) and Bruce McArthur. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, REUTERS



A German nurse, Niels Hoegel, is currently on trial facing charges of killing 100 patients.

