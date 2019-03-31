Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, March 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 31
36km trail linking Jurong Lake Gardens to Coney Island Park officially launched
The 36km Coast-to-Coast Trail link parks like Bukit Batok Nature Park, Botanic Gardens and MacRitchie Reservoir Park in one continuous route.
Thai King strips ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra of royal decorations
The royal statement said the king "recalls the royal decorations" from the former premier "because Mr Thaksin was convicted by the Supreme Court".
Spike in dyslexia cases in Singapore: How to spot the signs in your child, and how you can help
In the past, a child who has difficulty reading and writing may be scolded for being stupid, but these days, more adults are aware that this could be a result of dyslexia.
Christchurch shootings show radicalisation could be present in any race or religion: Grace Fu
The Minister for Culture, Community and Youth also said the attacks underscore the importance of preserving social harmony in Singapore's multi-racial and multi-religious society.
Reform the trigger word in robust debate between Indonesian President Joko and challenger Prabowo
In the third debate between President Joko Widodo and his rival Prabowo Subianto, both men locked horns over ideology, diplomacy, governance, defence and security.
Malaysia's Mahathir says in a hurry as he does not have much time left to live
No Cabinet reshuffle despite the huge challenge working with inexperienced ministers, Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said.
I am intelligent, capable, and a katoey: Thailand's first transgender MP
Ms Tanwarin Sukkhapisit is a member of the Thailand's Future Forward Party, a youthful, stridently anti-junta party that took part in the March 24 election and won the third most votes among all the 80 contesting parties.
It Changed My Life: Underwater world takes Guillaume Nery's breath away
Four-time world record freediving champion Guillaume Nery is driven to share his passion for the ocean with others.
More than 100 Hyflux investors protest at Hong Lim Park
More than 100 retail investors of Hyflux perpetual securities and preference shareholders - many of whom were elderly - protested against the company's restructuring plan and recent developments involving the beleaguered water treatment firm.
Celebrity DJ Tenashar jailed for drugs: Feeling lost after fleeing
Celebrity DJ Tenashar's lawyer says she hopes to be an anti-drug envoy after her release.