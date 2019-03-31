Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, March 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 31

36km trail linking Jurong Lake Gardens to Coney Island Park officially launched



A section of the new walkway and lookout point along Rower's Bay, which is part of the Round Island Route, in Lower Seletar Reservoir. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



The 36km Coast-to-Coast Trail link parks like Bukit Batok Nature Park, Botanic Gardens and MacRitchie Reservoir Park in one continuous route.

Thai King strips ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra of royal decorations



Thaksin Shinawatra is interviewed by AFP in Hong Kong on March 25, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The royal statement said the king "recalls the royal decorations" from the former premier "because Mr Thaksin was convicted by the Supreme Court".

Spike in dyslexia cases in Singapore: How to spot the signs in your child, and how you can help



Both of Doreen Fong's children have dyslexia - her son Zachary Wang, 14, and her daughter Alyssa Wang, 11. ST PHOTO: VENESSA LEE



In the past, a child who has difficulty reading and writing may be scolded for being stupid, but these days, more adults are aware that this could be a result of dyslexia.

Christchurch shootings show radicalisation could be present in any race or religion: Grace Fu



Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu speaking at a youth forum organised by inter-faith group Roses of Peace on March 30, 2019. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



The Minister for Culture, Community and Youth also said the attacks underscore the importance of preserving social harmony in Singapore's multi-racial and multi-religious society.

Reform the trigger word in robust debate between Indonesian President Joko and challenger Prabowo



President Joko Widodo (left) and his rival Prabowo Subianto at the presidential debate showdown. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



In the third debate between President Joko Widodo and his rival Prabowo Subianto, both men locked horns over ideology, diplomacy, governance, defence and security.

Malaysia's Mahathir says in a hurry as he does not have much time left to live



Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said in an interview with a Malaysian business weekly that he must continue to work together with his handpicked ministers, some of whom have shown promising potential. PHOTO: REUTERS



No Cabinet reshuffle despite the huge challenge working with inexperienced ministers, Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said.

I am intelligent, capable, and a katoey: Thailand's first transgender MP



ST PHOTO: TAN HUI YEE



Ms Tanwarin Sukkhapisit is a member of the Thailand's Future Forward Party, a youthful, stridently anti-junta party that took part in the March 24 election and won the third most votes among all the 80 contesting parties.

It Changed My Life: Underwater world takes Guillaume Nery's breath away



Guillaume Nery harboured dreams of becoming an astronaut when he was a child, but fell in love with the sea instead at age 14. He is now in scores of videos that take viewers into hauntingly surrealistic and beautiful underwater worlds. PHOTO: PANERAI



Four-time world record freediving champion Guillaume Nery is driven to share his passion for the ocean with others.

More than 100 Hyflux investors protest at Hong Lim Park



Hyflux investors gathering at the Speakers’ Corner of Hong Lim Park yesterday. The water treatment firm owes a total of $900 million to some 34,000 perpetual securities and preference shareholders. But investors stand to suffer heavy losses from the company’s restructuring plan, which may see them recover around 3 per cent in cash and 7 per cent in equity. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



More than 100 retail investors of Hyflux perpetual securities and preference shareholders - many of whom were elderly - protested against the company's restructuring plan and recent developments involving the beleaguered water treatment firm.

Celebrity DJ Tenashar jailed for drugs: Feeling lost after fleeing



The mother of former FHM cover girl DJ Tenashar (above), whose real name is Debbie Valerie Tenashar Long, says her daughter felt lost during the 21/2 years she lived out of a suitcase after fleeing Singapore. Long was jailed for 18 months for drug possession and consumption last Tuesday. PHOTO: SCRABBLEBOARD MANAGEMENT



Celebrity DJ Tenashar's lawyer says she hopes to be an anti-drug envoy after her release.

