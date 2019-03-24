Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, March 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 24.

Thailand's long-awaited election could throw up surprises



A Thai voter cast her ballot during advance voting of the general election at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 17, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The permutations of power are numerous, say analysts, and the prospects for long-term stability not so clear.

READ MORE HERE

Little baggage and big dreams: Foreigners who come to Singapore to work using social visit passes



The Sunday Times found about 10 people sleeping on Sentosa Boardwalk last week. A Singaporean who slept there said some foreigners, who come here to work on a daily basis, have also been sleeping there. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Some come from Batam and work here as odd-job labourers. They are paid on a daily basis.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch With Sumiko: It's been so turbulent... my heart's been broken, says Nurul Izzah Anwar



Ms Nurul Izzah Anwar has been under the media spotlight since she was 18, when her father Anwar Ibrahim was arrested and later jailed. She has seen more than most when it comes to politics. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



"I mean having to work with a former dictator who wreaked so much damage, not just on our lives but the system. It was not easy."

READ MORE HERE

MOH, experts debunk rumours about cervical cancer vaccine



PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Videos being circulated among parents include claims that there were reports of girls who could not talk and walk after being vaccinated.

READ MORE HERE

Mueller report done but it's not end of probe into Trump



People gathering outside the White House at dusk after Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered his report on Russia's interference in the 2016 US presidential election to the Department of Justice on Friday. A February poll by the Washington Post found more than 80 per cent of Americans wanted the entire report made public. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Analysts say not making the report public will only fuel speculation about what is being hidden.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia expecting water shortage in six states, including Johor: Minister



The Sembrong Dam in Johor Baru, Malaysia, that was found to be at 54.07 per cent. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



There are three dams which have a storage capacity of only around 50 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Hundreds of thousands march in London to demand new Brexit referendum



People attending a march and rally to demand a second Brexit referendum in central London, on March 23, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Marchers set off in central London with banners proclaiming, "the best deal is no Brexit" and "we demand a People's Vote", in what organisers said could be the biggest anti-Brexit protest yet.

READ MORE HERE

Sorry Lee Bee Wah, but the Government is #notmyAhGong



PHOTO: GOV.SG



Paternalism is a dangerously complacent attitude for those in power. Unlike kids who have no say in who their grandparents are, Singaporeans elect their political leaders.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian fugitive Jho Low's $5m three-storey bungalow in Penang seized by police



Authorities visited the property at Tanjung Bungah Park on Thursday (March 21) to issue a notice of seizure from the Attorney General's Chambers. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



The owner of the bungalow is Goh Gaik Ewe, 66, who is the mother of Low.

READ MORE HERE

Something light and clean-tasting: Top 5 sliced fish soup



First Street Teochew Fish Soup (left) and Blanco Court Fried Fish Noodles. ST PHOTOS: WONG AH YOKE



Trying to eat healthily in a hawker centre can be rather challenging. Fortunately there is sliced fish soup, which is delicious too when done well.

READ MORE HERE