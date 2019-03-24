Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, March 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 24.
Thailand's long-awaited election could throw up surprises
The permutations of power are numerous, say analysts, and the prospects for long-term stability not so clear.
Little baggage and big dreams: Foreigners who come to Singapore to work using social visit passes
Some come from Batam and work here as odd-job labourers. They are paid on a daily basis.
Lunch With Sumiko: It's been so turbulent... my heart's been broken, says Nurul Izzah Anwar
"I mean having to work with a former dictator who wreaked so much damage, not just on our lives but the system. It was not easy."
MOH, experts debunk rumours about cervical cancer vaccine
Videos being circulated among parents include claims that there were reports of girls who could not talk and walk after being vaccinated.
Mueller report done but it's not end of probe into Trump
Analysts say not making the report public will only fuel speculation about what is being hidden.
Malaysia expecting water shortage in six states, including Johor: Minister
There are three dams which have a storage capacity of only around 50 per cent.
Hundreds of thousands march in London to demand new Brexit referendum
Marchers set off in central London with banners proclaiming, "the best deal is no Brexit" and "we demand a People's Vote", in what organisers said could be the biggest anti-Brexit protest yet.
Sorry Lee Bee Wah, but the Government is #notmyAhGong
Paternalism is a dangerously complacent attitude for those in power. Unlike kids who have no say in who their grandparents are, Singaporeans elect their political leaders.
Malaysian fugitive Jho Low's $5m three-storey bungalow in Penang seized by police
The owner of the bungalow is Goh Gaik Ewe, 66, who is the mother of Low.
Something light and clean-tasting: Top 5 sliced fish soup
Trying to eat healthily in a hawker centre can be rather challenging. Fortunately there is sliced fish soup, which is delicious too when done well.