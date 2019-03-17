Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, March 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 17
New Zealand mosque shootings death toll rises to 50, families wait to bury victims
The bodies of the victims had not yet been released to families because investigations were ongoing.
Teens getting too soft? Student campers at OBS with trolleys spark debate
A photo of the campers with their trailers has generated some discussion on whether teenagers in Singapore are getting too pampered, needing a trolley to wheel their bags during a camp meant to foster resilience and ruggedness.
HDB owners flouting rules by adding extra 'floor'
Even though HDB rules outlaw such modifications, one owner spent a whopping $40,000 to double the living areas in his 700 sq ft apartment.
High speed, then a failed climb for doomed Ethiopia flight
A voice from the cockpit of the Boeing 737 Max requested to climb to 14,000 feet above sea level - about 6,400 feet above the airport - before urgently asking to return.
Paris luxury stores looted, burned in ‘yellow vest’ riots
President Emmanuel Macron cut short a ski weekend in the Pyrenees mountains as hooded protesters went on the rampage in Paris, leaving a trail of destruction in the touristic heart of the city.
Tan Cheng Bock says application to register Progress Singapore Party has in-principle approval
"We have proposed some minor changes to the ROS's amendments and are now waiting for their final reply," he wrote on Facebook.
Lunch With Sumiko: 'It's an economic referendum', says Indonesia's V-P candidate Sandiaga Uno
Mr Sandiaga believes jobs and the cost of living are the key issues in the presidential election.
Fire engulfs 7 shophouses in Geylang Road early Sunday, 60 firefighters deployed
The fire had spread quickly as the shophouse units shared a common roof, and had a high density of furniture and other combustible materials in some of them.
K-pop sex scandal: Anger, disappointment, but no surprise
Student Kim Yeo-joo has been deleting K-pop songs all week as a snowballing sex scandal involving BigBang member Seungri and FT Island leader Choi Jong-hoon rocked South Korea and brought to light the widespread abuse of women in the patriarchal society.
Children flee after getting caught spray painting carpark wall; police investigating
A 17-year-old student, who filmed the incident, also shouted at the kids and threatened to call the police.