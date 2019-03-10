Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, March 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 10.

Teochew v Teochew: From 'twin brothers' to combatants in court



The Teochew Building in Tank Road, which the Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan and Ngee Ann Kongsi have occupied together for 55 years. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Singapore's two oldest Teochew associations - Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan and Ngee Ann Kongsi - are locked in battle over the redevelopment of the Teochew Building. What is fuelling the divide?

READ MORE HERE

Radical music: Ban on Watain concert sparks debate



Despite the cancellation, the band - including frontman Erik Danielsson - turned up at the concert venue (above) at an industrial estate in Upper Paya Lebar, where they spent hours mingling with fans and signing autographs. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The decision by the authorities to revoke the permit for a concert by the Swedish band has stirred debate on whether music backed by potentially problematic ideologies has a place in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

End of streaming: How will changes affect IP schools?



The Integrated Programme schools, which allow students to skip the O levels and go straight to their A levels or International Baccalaureate, along with schools which take in only Express stream students, will be largely untouched by the move to replace streaming with full subject-based banding, where students study subjects at varying difficulty levels. PHOTO: ST FILE



Concern over social mixing may drive parents to target IP and G3-only schools.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch With Sumiko: My fame may have peaked, but not my music, says Nathan Hartono



Nathan Hartono has loved singing since he was a child and he knows that music will always be a part of his life, even if he may not be doing it at the level he is currently at. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



He's been in the limelight half his life. Singer Nathan Hartono has no illusions it will last.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwanese woman who survived 2015 water park blaze bravely shows off her scars, earning netizens' praise



Jiang Xinyu suffered serious burns on 91 per cent of her body in the fire at the Colour Play Asia festival in June 2015. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/DEVIN TAI



Jiang Xinyu has undergone 21 operations in the past three years after she survived the 2015 blaze that ripped through Taipei's Formosa Fun Coast water park.

READ MORE HERE

Josephine Teo calls for 'concerted effort' to encourage women to join politics



Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said that openness, multiculturalism and a belief in self-determination have defined the nation's journey "from Singapore to Singaporeans". PHOTO: ST FILE



But this can only be accomplished with an understanding of Singapore's context, where people are less likely to volunteer for political office, she said.

READ MORE HERE

Indian worker dies after being struck by sheet pile at Sengkang construction site



The Straits Times understands that the worker was carrying out piling works at the construction site when he was struck by a sheet pile. PHOTO: ST READER



Police said that the Indian national was found motionless at the scene.

READ MORE HERE

Thailand election: 'Thaksin' wannabe hopes for poll victory



Mr Thaksin Kanta, 62, is among 15 candidates from Pheu Chart party who have changed their names to Thaksin or Yingluck, after former prime ministers Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck. He is up against 32 rival candidates in the constituency covering the districts of Chom Tong, Maewang, Doi Lo and San Pa Tong. ST PHOTO: ARLINA ARSHAD



Thai election candidate Thaksin Kanta takes on ex-PM's name in belief it will give him an edge over rivals in the upcoming polls.

READ MORE HERE

School holiday fun: 5 experiments you can do at home with kids



Cousins Caleb So, eight, and Neo Shyh Min, 10, put the different activities to the test. ST PHOTOS: CHONG JUN LIANG



While young children can help out with the experiments, all activities should be conducted under the supervision of an adult.

READ MORE HERE

Bodies of missing Italian, British climbers found on Pakistan mountain



Climbers Tom Ballard and Daniele Nardi were last heard from on Feb 24 as they climbed the Nanga Parbat, which at 8,125 metres is the world's ninth-highest peak. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/DANIELE NARDI



Rescue teams were forced to wait for permission to send up a helicopter after Pakistan closed its airspace in response to escalating tensions with India.

READ MORE HERE